18-day makeover begins major updates for Tonawanda's aging Aquatic and Fitness Center

Szarek said the town did weigh whether to bring in Power Wellness, or another company, to operate the facility on the town's behalf. But he said officials didn't believe the town would save much money and, by doing so, would lose the skill of its own employees as well as create some union issues.

He said the town did not consider closing the facility, arguing instead that making some of the recommended improvements will stabilize the center's finances.

"We are mindful, too, that this is a service the town is providing," Szarek said. "This is not just a business plan."

The town's Youth, Parks and Recreation Department, which oversees the center, is starting with the upgrades that are easiest to put in place.

As outlined in an email late Monday to community members, the department said it will close the venue from Dec. 13 to 31 for the first phase of renovations and installation of new equipment.

When the center opens after the New Year, members will find a new gym layout, with new weights, adjustable benches and a 24-foot power rack for strength training. In the pool area, the new amenities include floating yoga mats, a floating obstacle course and hydro-cycles for underwater pedaling.