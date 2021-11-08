18-day makeover begins major updates for Tonawanda's aging Aquatic and Fitness Center

The Town of Tonawanda will shut down its Aquatic and Fitness Center for several weeks next month while the venue undergoes renovations intended to make it more appealing to current and prospective members.
The 30-year-old center is showing its age and has lost hundreds of thousands of dollars annually amid a fierce competition with privately operated gyms in the area.
Town officials, after receiving a concerning consultant's report and hearing from members about the venue's challenges, have opted to begin $40,000 in improvements to the facility. They include a redesigned workout space, with new equipment, and amenities for the pool such as floating yoga, an inflatable obstacle course and underwater cycling.
The work, which the town is set to unveil Jan. 2, is the first stage in a larger series of improvements meant to make the center more visible to passing motorists, draw in more families with children and use more of the open space outside the center.
"If we don't turn it around now, it's not going to happen. So that's why we're pretty excited about this," said Councilman Carl Szarek, the Town Board's recreation point person.
The changes aren't expected to generate a profit at the facility, but they are meant to stem the worst of the losses by boosting membership.
"If we're going to sell the place, market it, it's got to look better," said Jeff Gemmer, a retired longtime coach at Canisius High School and leading member of a grassroots group of center users. He added, "It'll cost some, but I think it will pay off in the long run."
The Aquatic and Fitness Center, at Sheridan Drive and Delaware Road, was built partly to host the water polo competition at the 1993 World University Games, with the gym added as an afterthought.
It was popular in its early years of operation, before more private gyms opened in the Northtowns.
By 2015, however, the facility was losing money, just $45,300 that year before the budgeted annual losses swelled to $408,000 in 2021. Over the past seven years, in fact, the center has lost nearly $1.9 million, according to town budget records.
That's because, even as revenue from memberships declined, the town's costs for employee pay, utilities, maintenance and supplies such as pool chemicals are the same or higher.
The losses are projected to balloon under the town's tentative 2022 budget to $838,000 next year, with membership revenue expected to plummet while costs return to pre-Covid-19 levels after dropping in 2021 because the facility was closed for a portion of the past 20 months. The center has about seven full-time and 20 part-time workers.
Sustaining losses at that level is "not practical," said Mark Campanella Sr., the town's superintendent of youth, parks and recreation.
The town paid $18,000 to a consultant, Power Wellness, to study the center's operations, survey members, highlight key issues and make recommendations.
The report, presented in August, compared the Aquatic and Fitness Center to five other unnamed fitness centers and found the Tonawanda facility had, on average, lower membership, lower annual revenue, lower revenue per square foot of the facility, higher staffing costs per member and higher staffing costs as a percentage of revenue.
An analysis, based on stakeholder interviews, identified several main points of concern: It's perceived by some as a pool-only facility; it wasn't built as a fitness center; it has high employee costs; the town's population is declining, by 1.3% between the 2010 and 2020 Census; and the gym was closed for much of 2020 and early 2021 because of the pandemic, reopening June 1.
Other weaknesses included no marketing budget, outdated programming, little to offer families, difficulties in hiring and meager engagement with members, who numbered just under 1,500 as of May.
Campanella said the town's center faces higher payroll costs than a privately operated facility because of union contract provisions and it faces state mandates, such as requirements for a certain number of lifeguards at the pool, that also drive up costs.
The report wasn't all negative. Those interviewed deemed it the area's best aquatics venue, praised the building's upkeep and the friendliness of the staff and touted the potential of the site, including the green space that reaches out to Sheridan.
Szarek said the town did weigh whether to bring in Power Wellness, or another company, to operate the facility on the town's behalf. But he said officials didn't believe the town would save much money and, by doing so, would lose the skill of its own employees as well as create some union issues.
He said the town did not consider closing the facility, arguing instead that making some of the recommended improvements will stabilize the center's finances.
"We are mindful, too, that this is a service the town is providing," Szarek said. "This is not just a business plan."
The town's Youth, Parks and Recreation Department, which oversees the center, is starting with the upgrades that are easiest to put in place.
As outlined in an email late Monday to community members, the department said it will close the venue from Dec. 13 to 31 for the first phase of renovations and installation of new equipment.
When the center opens after the New Year, members will find a new gym layout, with new weights, adjustable benches and a 24-foot power rack for strength training. In the pool area, the new amenities include floating yoga mats, a floating obstacle course and hydro-cycles for underwater pedaling.
Looking ahead, the town wants to make the entrance from Delaware Road more attractive; improve the "industrial" look of the building, as Szarek put it, by replacing some of the glass block windows; put up more eye-catching signs along Sheridan; look into installing a pavilion to replace the mobile stage that parks outside the building during the summer months; install a splash pad to replace the kiddie pool and still-shuttered hot tub; create a space where families can host birthday parties and other events; and remake the entrance and lobby area to make it more inviting.
"We want high energy when you walk into this building," Campanella said.
Szarek said the town wants to keep the cost of this additional work below $1 million and reduce its costs through grant money or corporate sponsorship funding.
"The whole idea is to make it more of a destination for families," he said.
Members who have worried about the fate of the center say the proposed changes are welcome and long overdue.
"I'm very happy," said John Bedaska, who joined the center a year after it opened. "It looks like the town's made a commitment to keep the facility alive. And that's great because it's a real treasure."