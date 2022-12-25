17 people confirmed dead in Buffalo Niagara blizzard; officials brace for more

At least 17 people have died in Erie and Niagara counties due to the blizzard, officials have confirmed.

Erie County Mark Poloncarz said Sunday evening that 12 people were confirmed to have died in Erie County of storm-related deaths, including six in Buffalo, three in Amherst and three in Cheektowaga. Niagara County separately on Sunday reported one confirmed storm death.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia later confirmed four more deaths, bringing the Buffalo total to 10.

"We have many more 911 calls regarding dead bodies that we are also working diligently to get to to confirm and recover," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Sunday evening. "We are also working very hard to complete welfare checks in an effort to reduce potential deaths." He said the deaths were of people found outside and in cars.

Poloncarz said he expected additional deaths to be reported late Sunday.

The number of deaths in Buffalo "is expected to rise," Mayor Byron W. Brown said during a press briefing earlier Sunday.

Three people have died from the storm in Cheektowaga, Police Chief Brian Gould told The Buffalo News.

Niagara County officials also confirmed their first storm-related death: A 27-year-old Lockport man was pronounced dead Sunday from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Authorities responded at 9:13 a.m. to a report of two people unconscious in a home on Dogwood Drive. The 27-year-old, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.

The second person, who also was not identified, was taken to Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston for treatment.

The preliminary investigation found that heavy snow covered an external furnace, causing carbon monoxide to enter the residence, the Sheriff's Office said.

In Buffalo, police have retrieved three of the six bodies, Gramaglia said Sunday morning.

All three bodies recovered were people found outside, Gramaglia said.

One of the latest deaths is a person who was stranded in their vehicle, the mayor said.

"We have 911 calls of other fatalities that have not been confirmed," Brown said.

There are other reports of deaths that occurred in vehicles that police have yet to confirm, the commissioner said.

That confirmed deaths in Buffalo include one officials reported Saturday of a man found in the road near Kensington and Bailey avenues.