17% of Erie County adults have at least one vaccine dose; Allegany has state's lowest rate

Almost 17% of adults in Erie County have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, as have 15% of Niagara County residents. But the vaccine rollout in Western New York’s most rural counties lags well behind the rest of the state – with Allegany County, in particular, recording New York’s single lowest per-capita vaccination rate every day for the past week.

County officials, who did not respond to a request for comment, have in the past blamed weather-related vaccine delays and limited shipments from the state. Western New York's weekly allotment of vaccines for the week ending Feb. 21 fell by a third from the prior week.

These insights are part of a Buffalo News project to track and analyze critical Covid-19 metrics, expanded this week to include regional vaccination data. Using data from the state and local county departments of health, as well as the state Department of Education and the New York Times’ national coronavirus database, The News is tracking the still-unfolding story of Covid-19 in Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.