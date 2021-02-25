17% of Erie County adults have at least one vaccine dose; Allegany has state's lowest rate

Almost 17% of adults in Erie County have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, as have 15% of Niagara County residents. But the vaccine rollout in Western New York’s most rural counties lags well behind the rest of the state – with Allegany County, in particular, recording New York’s single lowest per-capita vaccination rate every day for the past week.
County officials, who did not respond to a request for comment, have in the past blamed weather-related vaccine delays and limited shipments from the state. Western New York's weekly allotment of vaccines for the week ending Feb. 21 fell by a third from the prior week.
These insights are part of a Buffalo News project to track and analyze critical Covid-19 metrics, expanded this week to include regional vaccination data. Using data from the state and local county departments of health, as well as the state Department of Education and the New York Times’ national coronavirus database, The News is tracking the still-unfolding story of Covid-19 in Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
Those data – which, for the first time this week, include a county-level breakdown of some vaccination metrics – show uneven progress across the region. Western New York as a whole received just over 25,700 new doses as part of its Week 10 allotment, which ran from Feb. 15 to 21, and has administered 93% of its total allocation. As of Feb. 23, more than 90,500 Western New Yorkers had been fully vaccinated, and an additional 57,000 people had received the first dose of the two-shot series.
But in Allegany County, only 3,500 people – or roughly 9% of all adult residents – had received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as of Feb. 23. Nearby Wyoming and Orleans counties, which the state does not count as part of the Western New York region for reporting Covid-19 metrics, have administration rates of 14% and 11%, respectively
Weather, as well as the demographics of Western New York’s rural and more sparsely populated counties, may explain much of the gap. Winter weather delayed vaccine shipments statewide last week and prevented Allegany County from hosting a first-dose clinic, the county said in a Feb. 17 statement.
Rural areas may also be handicapped by the state’s distribution system, which allocates doses based on the number of eligible people in each county. The initial phase of the rollout, which ran from mid- to late December, exclusively targeted health care and hospital workers, for instance. But there are only 17,000 health care workers across all eight counties of the Southern Tier, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics – compared with almost 62,000 health care workers in just Erie and Niagara.
Vaccine-eligible people have been able to make appointments to get inoculated, but limited vaccine supply means many will be waiting for some time.
Daily vaccinations across Western New York slowed this week to about 4,700 shots per day, on average. At that rate, and with the currently available vaccines, the region would not finish vaccinating every adult until April of next year.
But federal regulators are expected to approve a third vaccine – Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose immunization – by the end of the week. And the available vaccines already appear to be blunting the spread of Covid-19.
In Western New York, an average of 329 people fell ill each day over the past week – down by more than half from a month ago. On Feb. 23, the region also hit a weekly percent positive rate of 2.3%, meaning less than three in 100 Covid-19 tests came back positive, on average, over a seven-day period; that low was last seen in October.
Since Western New York recorded its first case of Covid-19 on March 14 of last year, more than 92,500 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Western New York and nearly 2,200 people have died of the disease.