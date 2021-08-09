17 months delayed, border reopens to a flood of emotion

When everyday Americans finally got their chance to cross the border into Canada on Monday, there were tears of happiness and tears of frustration.
Some travelers were sidelined by delayed test results, others faced confusion navigating the ArriveCAN app that is required to cross into Canada. But there was one nice surprise: The traffic – or lack of it.
Travelers had been expecting to wait hours in snarl-ups on the bridges, but that was not the case, according to a representative from the Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority, as well as traffic condition reports from the bridges. The Rainbow Bridge was the busiest Monday afternoon, showing more than an hour delay at times for passenger vehicles, according to the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission. But wait times at the other bridges ranged from 10 to 20 minutes and often had no delays at all.
Canada opened its borders Monday after 17 months of being closed to non-essential travel. The borders closed in March in an attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19. Initially scheduled for 30 days, the travel ban had been extended by both nations monthly until Monday's date was set for reopening on the Canadian side. While U.S. travelers are again permitted to visit Canada, the same is not the case for Canadians hoping to head south. The United States has yet to reopen its side of the border, except for essential commercial travel. (Returning U.S. citizens will be allowed back into the country after visiting Canada.)
To cross into Canada, U.S. citizens and legal residents must show proof of vaccination and test negative for Covid-19 via a PCR test (antigen tests aren't accepted) within three days of travel. Those crossing the border must also file an application on the ArriveCAN app that records contact, testing and vaccination information.
Canadian officials have set forth a complicated set of requirements that visitors must comply with, lest they want to have to make a U-turn on the Peace Bridge.
Connie Hoyt teared up as she prepared to visit her cottage in Thunder Bay for the first time since the bridges closed. She stopped at Vital Pharmacy at D'Youville College to get the results from her rapid PCR test and was headed out instantly to the cottage built by her grandparents in 1931. Last summer was the first in 62 years that she hadn't visited it.
"It's more than just a cottage. It's my grandparents, my parents, our family," she said. "It's very sentimental."
What will be the first thing she does when she gets there?
"I'm going to cry," she said.
Jenny Croft felt like crying, too.
"This is either going to be an effective, efficient logistical operation, or it's going to be a disaster. And right now it's heading for disaster," Rep. Brian Higgins said.
She and boyfriend Daniel Vargas hadn't been in a long-distance relationship before the pandemic started. They live just 30 minutes away from each other – she in St. Catharines, Ont., and he in Buffalo. But they have been separated ever since the border closed to non-essential travelers 17 months ago. They had plans to reunite Monday.
"I'm anxious. Very anxious," Croft said. "The anticipation is really high for us. I can't believe we're finally going to see each other again."
Croft had planned to take Vargas on walks, bike rides and a stroll on the beach – showing him all the places she had discovered during quarantine. Every day, she sent him pictures of her travels and wished he had been with her. She waited through extension after extension of the border shutdown, and watched for light at the end of the tunnel. Ever since Monday's border opening date was announced, she feared something would close it again.
"Nobody knows what it's like for us being separated," Croft said. "I've been telling my friends whose partners are driving them crazy, 'Don't take for granted that person who's driving you crazy because at least you get to be with them.' "
After all those months waiting, it turned out the last 24 hours would be the hardest part.
Vargas' PCR test results should have been in by Monday, but he received an email from the drug store warning him that testing was backlogged and his results would be delayed. Vargas had hoped to drive to the bridge the minute it opened, but no one can enter without PCR results showing a negative reading. Vargas spent all of Monday obsessively checking his email, waiting for the results to come in.
On the plus side, Croft has a feeling their odyssey will lead to the marriage proposal she has been waiting for.
"I think it's in the future. I think this has shown us what it's like to be apart," she said.
Alex Christie of Boston, Mass., was sidelined by a testing delay, too. His 72-hour PCR results had not come back by the time he had planned to cross the border Monday morning to visit his house on Lake Muskoka in Ontario. He had been to the property twice during the pandemic because he has dual Canadian citizenship. Monday was the first time he could visit without quarantining for 14 days, but his dual citizenship was no help without the proper negative Covid-19 test (antigen tests are not accepted).
Already in Buffalo, Christie decided to spring $140 for the rapid PCR test at D'Youville College's Vital Pharmacy on Connecticut Street.
"I had to pay, but I'm really hoping to get up there," he said. "This is right by the bridge and it's fast."
Just 30 more minutes and he was on his way.
Claudia Miller of Niagara Falls welled up at the thought of reuniting with her daughter Katie White and 22-year-old granddaughter Haley Pletcher in St. Catharines. Miller helped raise Haley from childhood and they are "incredibly close," she said.
“Not seeing or touching her for a year and a half has been beyond difficult," Miller said.
Miller faced a line of just three cars at the Whirlpool Bridge, but hit a snag at the last moment. Since her granddaughter works in a hospital where patients could be endangered by Covid-19 exposure, Miller's ArriveCAN receipt was flagged and she had to pull over. Miller, who had been afraid to get her hopes up every time the border seemed about to reopen, was afraid she would be told to turn around. Yet a border worker made a phone call, double-checked Miller's vaccination records, and let her on her way.
"It didn't feel real until I was on the skyway in St. Catharines and I saw that big outlet mall," she said. "I said, 'Oh my god, I'm really on my way there.' "
When she finally saw her family, they went in for a group hug and the waterworks really let go.
“I just dropped my purse and cried," she said. "It was just as wonderful as I thought it would be."
Miller hopes it will be the last time her family faces a border closure. As she watches cases rise and vaccination rates stall, she fears they might be separated again.
"I think everybody needs to get vaccinated," she said. "I've lived in fear they're going to shut the border down again."