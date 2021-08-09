17 months delayed, border reopens to a flood of emotion

"I think it's in the future. I think this has shown us what it's like to be apart," she said.

Alex Christie of Boston, Mass., was sidelined by a testing delay, too. His 72-hour PCR results had not come back by the time he had planned to cross the border Monday morning to visit his house on Lake Muskoka in Ontario. He had been to the property twice during the pandemic because he has dual Canadian citizenship. Monday was the first time he could visit without quarantining for 14 days, but his dual citizenship was no help without the proper negative Covid-19 test (antigen tests are not accepted).

Already in Buffalo, Christie decided to spring $140 for the rapid PCR test at D'Youville College's Vital Pharmacy on Connecticut Street.

"I had to pay, but I'm really hoping to get up there," he said. "This is right by the bridge and it's fast."

Just 30 more minutes and he was on his way.

Claudia Miller of Niagara Falls welled up at the thought of reuniting with her daughter Katie White and 22-year-old granddaughter Haley Pletcher in St. Catharines. Miller helped raise Haley from childhood and they are "incredibly close," she said.

“Not seeing or touching her for a year and a half has been beyond difficult," Miller said.