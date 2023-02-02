The children seated on the floor in front of Zeneta Everhart and big blue Billy Buffalo did their best not to fidget as Everhart read the final words of "Change Sings," by Amanda Gorman, the poet who performed at President Biden's inauguration.

"I can hear change strumming. Won't you sing along?"

"Yeah!" Some of the kids yelled. Others cheered.

It was story time of a special sort Thursday evening for children from two Boys and Girls clubs – one from Buffalo and the other from Orchard Park – at the Dunn Tire Club at Highmark Stadium.

Nine months ago, Everhart's son Zaire Goodman survived the Tops shooting.

Goodman, a Tops employee, was in the store's parking lot helping an older customer when a gunman armed with an AR-15 and dressed for combat began his murderous rampage. Goodman was shot in the back of his neck. He fell to the ground and a fellow worker helped him get up and run across the street. Goodman called his mother: "Mom, mom. Get here now. I got shot."

Goodman was one of three people who were shot and survived. Ten others were killed. The gunman targeted the victims based on their race. Goodman is Black, as were all 10 people who lost their lives May 14.

Soon after the massacre, Everhart and Goodman started collecting children's books about Black history, people and culture, as well as books that feature Black characters, with the idea of distributing them to schools and libraries.

They called it Zeneta and Zaire's Book Club.

They started a wish list on Amazon. Within two months, they had collected more than 10,000 books. Villa Maria College, where both Everhart and Goodman attended, offered to house the book club's vast collection.

It is up to 17,000 books.

"We've given away a little over 2,000," Everhart said. " ... And the goal is always to collect more. We want to keep doing this. We don't want it to be a one-off."

And that's where the Buffalo Bills come in.

As part of the organization's efforts to support local commemorations of Black History Month, the Bills helped Everhart and Goodman kick off a month of story times and book giveaways, with a $5,000 donation from the Bills Foundation.

Children from two Boys and Girls Clubs were invited to hear Everhart read a couple of books to them. In addition to "Change Sings," Everhart read "You Better Recognize!" by local author Desiree L. Williams.

After story time, she explained that she and her son started the book club so that boys and girls like them could read books about all kinds of kids.

"His name is Zaire too!" a girl said pointing to a boy.

"Wow!" Everhart said.

Then a child asked, "When did you start it?"

"May," Everhart said. She clearly didn't want to scare them. "After something really bad happened."

"Tops," a boy said, a serious tone in his voice.

Everhart nodded.

"May 14," another child said.

Everhart explained as best she could to the little ones.

"A really bad man tried to hurt Zaire. And that's why we decided to do the book club," she said.

More events will be announced throughout the month.

For the book club, Everhart and Goodman chose an array of children's books. Most are educational, she said, such as biographies of Martin Luther King Jr., Ruby Bridges and former President Barack Obama.

"We also just have books that talk about kids having dreams and books that depict a Black kid in them," Everhart said. "A lot of the books that we see in our libraries and book stores, they don't have Black children, depicting them doing normal things like having dinners with their families or going on vacations. So some of the books are literally just a regular book a kid would enjoy, but the characters are Black."

The pair's goal is to put more such books into the hands of as many children as possible.

Everhart remarked about how in Florida, where the state has banned teaching certain race-related topics in schools, books have become a polarizing issue.

"Quite frankly, it's a disgrace. I mean, this is 2023. We have lawmakers in this country who are actively trying to prevent people from learning about African American history," she said.

At the book party at the stadium Thursday, the children were given a chance to pick out any book they wanted. They were also given some Bills goods and a "Choose Love" tote bag, the slogan the Bills and Sabres took on after the Tops massacre. The party wrapped up with pizza and treats.

Goodman, who has largely stayed away from events related to Tops, was there for the party. He's doing better, but he's still recovering from the trauma, both physical and emotional. He hasn't yet gone back to work or school.

He watched during his mother's presentation and afterwards chatted with children and took some pictures.

The children lined up to pick out a book for themselves. Charleigh Vastola, 6, of West Seneca, picked "The Proudest Blue," about girl who wears a hijab. "I can't wait to read it!" she said.

Zaire Redfield, 5, of Buffalo, the other Zaire, picked the same book "because blue is my favorite color."

"That's the point," Everhart said. The idea for the party was to bring kids from different backgrounds – different races – together through these books. "Kids are kids. Kids are not concerned about the color of their skin until someone tells them to be concerned about it. We just want kids to just talk to each other, play with each other, learn from each other and see each other. To really, really see each other as humans. We have to be able to get to a point where kids know that it's OK that I have a Black friend or a white friend. It has to start with kids. Kids are going to change the world."