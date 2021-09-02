1619 Project author, Olympic gymnast to head UB's 2021-2022 Distinguished Speakers Series

Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of the 1619 Project, and Olympic champion gymnast Aly Raisman are among the speakers who will headline the University at Buffalo’s 2021-22 Distinguished Speakers Series, UB officials announced Thursday.

The 35th season of the series will kick off Oct. 13 with actor and UB alumnus Winston Duke, who also received a master of fine arts degree from the Yale School of Drama. Duke made his feature film debut playing M’Baku in the 2018 blockbuster “Black Panther."

Raisman, the third most decorated American gymnast of all time, will appear Nov. 16. In addition to her gymnastics prowess, Raisman has become an outspoken advocate for victims of sexual abuse, after publicly disclosing she was among the victims of former USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar.

Hannah-Jones, also a recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship, a Peabody Award, two George Polk awards and three National Magazine awards, will speak Feb. 16 as UB’s 46th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Speaker. Her work on the 1619 Project for the New York Times reimagines U.S. history with the advent of slavery, its consequences and the contributions of Black Americans as the central narrative of the nation's history.

On April 5, conservationist and environmental journalist Jeff Corwin will conclude this year’s series. Corwin is the author of 10 books on wildlife and nature, including “Living on the Edge.”

