1585 Hertel's arrival adds to neighborhood's revival

The new $7 million, five-story building at Hertel and Parkside overcame its share of challenges on the way to becoming a reality.
An environmental cleanup that proved more extensive than expected. A pandemic that upended the economy, cost the project a couple of retail tenants and forced renters to wait to move into their apartments.
But the husband-and-wife development team of John and Ruthann Daly persevered. Their residential and retail project erased the eyesore of a former gas station, while contributing to Hertel Avenue's ongoing renewal.
The building at 1585 Hertel Ave. consists of 34 apartments, 29 of which are leased. On the first floor, two of the three storefronts are taken, and the Dalys have a letter of intent for the third space.
"We accomplished what we set out to do: transforming an environmental liability into a community asset," said Ruthann Daly.
Joann Steinmetz of the North Buffalo Organization said 1585 Hertel "catalyzes but also fits in with the revitalization of Hertel. The timing of this couldn't be better, because it's a great way to end the pandemic and reenergize everything."
Steinmetz said she thinks an appreciation for local shops and restaurants has helped drive the neighborhood's renewal. "I think young families are making the investment here because they value our sense of community," she said.
The 1585 Hertel project was supported by a $500,000 grant from the state's Better Buffalo Fund. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said the funds went to good use, supporting a project that eliminated "a real blight on this community" in the form of a former gas station.
"Every single neighborhood has to be brought back to its former glory," Hochul said at a Thursday ribbon-cutting for 1585 Hertel. "And Hertel Avenue is one of those streets that used to shine a little bit more. It took a turn for a worse over a number of years, and now people have decided that this is a community worth fighting for and worth saving."
Now the neighborhood can claim "vibrant businesses, restaurants, people pushing strollers and riding bikes, and a place for people to live and work," she said.
The development team behind 1585 Hertel consists of John Daly, a principal with Trautman Associates, an architectural and engineering firm, and Ruthann Daly, a fifth-grade teacher. They own other properties on Hertel, but this was their most ambitious undertaking.
Hertel has become attractive as a place for small businesses to get off the ground, John Daly said.
The project was a lesson in patience and endurance, for the developers and tenants alike.
When the pandemic pushed back the planned opening date, the project lost a few people who had planned to lease apartments. But many others hung in there. Some had sold their homes or given up other apartments, and lived at extended-stay hotels until 1585 Hertel was ready.
Sal Gorino grew up near Parkside and Hertel, and recently moved his business, Modular Comfort Systems, to Buffalo from Rochester. When the opportunity arose to lease a fifth-floor apartment at 1585 Hertel, with a clear view of the sunset, Gorino was immediately sold on the idea.
Gorino has known John Daly since they were both kindergarteners at St. Mark's. "His passion for the city is so contagious," Gorino said.
On the first floor, the Dalys were expecting to have a burger and beer restaurant, and a Perks Coffee shop as retail tenants. But during the pandemic, the restaurant pulled the plug on the idea, and Perks folded.
"We had to find all new retail tenants," John Daly said.
The owner of the Sweat Society gym discovered the building when she was looking at apartments. Now, Sweat Society is preparing to open there after outgrowing its current space. Next door, Marianna Bridal is fulfilling Susan Christopher's dream of opening an elegant shop of her own.
Christopher named the business after her grandmother, whom she grew up next door to on the West Side. The logo is based on her grandmother's signature on her passport from Italy in the early 1900s.
Christopher had worked in Chicago and Boston, and moved back to Buffalo with her husband last year. She wanted to open a bridal shop in the city, in "the right area to contribute to a change and the growth, for both diversity and to help a community that was near and dear to our hearts."
Mayor Byron Brown said the streets right around the project on Hertel and Parkside are about to undergo a paving project.
John Daly looked across the street at 1598 Hertel, which served as the contractor's field office for 1585 Hertel. That building is next up for renovation, he said.
"We're committed to Hertel," he said. "Hertel's our street."
Matt Glynn