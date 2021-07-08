1585 Hertel's arrival adds to neighborhood's revival

Sal Gorino grew up near Parkside and Hertel, and recently moved his business, Modular Comfort Systems, to Buffalo from Rochester. When the opportunity arose to lease a fifth-floor apartment at 1585 Hertel, with a clear view of the sunset, Gorino was immediately sold on the idea.

Gorino has known John Daly since they were both kindergarteners at St. Mark's. "His passion for the city is so contagious," Gorino said.

On the first floor, the Dalys were expecting to have a burger and beer restaurant, and a Perks Coffee shop as retail tenants. But during the pandemic, the restaurant pulled the plug on the idea, and Perks folded.

"We had to find all new retail tenants," John Daly said.

The owner of the Sweat Society gym discovered the building when she was looking at apartments. Now, Sweat Society is preparing to open there after outgrowing its current space. Next door, Marianna Bridal is fulfilling Susan Christopher's dream of opening an elegant shop of her own.

Christopher named the business after her grandmother, whom she grew up next door to on the West Side. The logo is based on her grandmother's signature on her passport from Italy in the early 1900s.