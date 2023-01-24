$150,000 Powerball ticket sold in West Seneca

A third-prize winning Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for Monday's Powerball drawing was purchased in West Seneca, New York Lottery officials announced.

The ticket, which matched four of the five numbers drawn, plus the Powerball number, was sold at the Market in the Square, 940 Union Road, in Southgate Plaza.

Monday's winning numbers were 12, 31, 47, 58 and 60. The Powerball number was 23. The Power Play multiplier for the drawing was three, which meant that the third-place prize was tripled.

Winning numbers for the game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. Drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights.