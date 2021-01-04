15 WNY judges who lost jobs because of Commission on Judicial Conduct probes

Gary Chamberlain, town justice in Freedom, Cattaraugus County, resigned in 2019 and agreed to never serve as a judge again to end an investigation of alleged misconduct, including his sending a letter to a newspaper accusing Gov. Andrew Cuomo of being “corrupt.”

Leonard G. Tilney Jr. resigned as Lockport town judge in 2018 and agreed to never serve as a judge again to end an investigation into allegations that he made “culturally insensitive” remarks in court.

Bruce Scolton resigned as Town of Harmony judge in Chautauqua County in 2018, ending an investigation into allegations he failed to fulfill all of his judicial and financial responsibilities.