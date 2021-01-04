15 WNY judges who lost jobs because of Commission on Judicial Conduct probes

These 15 Western New York judges lost their jobs because of state Commission on Judicial Conduct investigations:
Anthony P. LoRusso, Erie County Family Court judge, resigned in 1993 while under investigation for sexually harassing Buffalo City Court employees and having a sexual relationship with a subordinate while a city judge.
Joseph G. Makowski, Supreme Court justice in Erie County, resigned in 2009 and agreed to never serve in a judicial office again to end an investigation into allegations that he submitted a false affidavit to help a friend escape a drunken-driving charge.
Robert Restaino was removed from Niagara Falls City Court judgeship in 2007 after he behaved like a “petty tyrant” during an incident in his court. He ordered 46 people to be jailed because no one would admit owning a cellphone that rang in the courtroom.
Gary Chamberlain, town justice in Freedom, Cattaraugus County, resigned in 2019 and agreed to never serve as a judge again to end an investigation of alleged misconduct, including his sending a letter to a newspaper accusing Gov. Andrew Cuomo of being “corrupt.”
Leonard G. Tilney Jr. resigned as Lockport town judge in 2018 and agreed to never serve as a judge again to end an investigation into allegations that he made “culturally insensitive” remarks in court.
Bruce Scolton resigned as Town of Harmony judge in Chautauqua County in 2018, ending an investigation into allegations he failed to fulfill all of his judicial and financial responsibilities.
Timothy J. Cooper resigned as Evans Town judge in 2016 and agreed to never serve as a judge again. That ended an investigation into his 2014 DWI conviction.
Town of Chautauqua Judge David Narducci resigned in 2015 while the commission was investigating how he handled two criminal cases.
Mansfield Town Judge Randy Alexander in Chautauqua County resigned in 2014 while under investigation for using undignified and discourteous language on the bench, imposing fines without a finding of guilt and other violations.
Colden Town Justice William Montgomery, in Erie County, resigned in 2014 to end an investigation into allegations he facilitated the filing of a falsely notarized designating petition for his candidacy for judge.
Another Colden Town Justice, Victoria Zach, resigned in 2015 to end the commission investigation into whether she used her position as a judge to help a defendant charged with DWI in another court.
Arlene Brown resigned in 2014 as Bennington Town judge in Wyoming County as the commission investigated if she failed to act impartially and failed to recuse herself from cases when she should have.
In Genesee County, a Pembroke town and Corfu village judge, Robert E. Alexander, resigned in 2013 as the commission was investigating alleged violations involving his handling of traffic cases and court revenue, and the hiring of his daughter as a court clerk.
Leon Town Judge Michelle Miller resigned in 2012 in Cattaraugus County, ending the commission's investigation into alleged misconduct involving her handling of traffic cases and fines.
Machias Town Judge Norman A. Perkins resigned in 2010 in Cattaraugus County, ending the commission investigation into mistakes in issuing eviction warrants and whether he “commended a litigant who made a derogatory comment about Jewish people.”