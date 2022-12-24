 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

140 stranded motorists rescued in Niagara County

  • 0
On the move (copy)

Snowmobiles travel along South Park Avenue in Lackawanna, on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said in a storm update Saturday evening that first responders had rescued at least 140 stranded motorists and taken them to warming shelters.

"It's been quite a taxing situation for our first responders," he said.

He said Lockport, Pendleton and Royalton in the southern part of the county were hardest hit.

Filicetti said that there were still 1,900 power outages, down from 3,000 earlier in the day.

Filicetti and County Emergency Services Director Jonathan Schultz said he could not predict when the travel ban would be lifted.

He said that would depend on how soon highways are cleared and stranded vehicles are removed.

Filicetti said anyone in Niagara County needing transportation to a warming station should call 716-438-3394.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Winter weather slams holiday travel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News