140 stranded motorists rescued in Niagara County

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said in a storm update Saturday evening that first responders had rescued at least 140 stranded motorists and taken them to warming shelters.

"It's been quite a taxing situation for our first responders," he said.

He said Lockport, Pendleton and Royalton in the southern part of the county were hardest hit.

Filicetti said that there were still 1,900 power outages, down from 3,000 earlier in the day.

Filicetti and County Emergency Services Director Jonathan Schultz said he could not predict when the travel ban would be lifted.

He said that would depend on how soon highways are cleared and stranded vehicles are removed.

Filicetti said anyone in Niagara County needing transportation to a warming station should call 716-438-3394.