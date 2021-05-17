$14 million gift to Nichols to fund scholarships for Black students from Buffalo

Nichols School announced Monday a $14 million gift that will be used to award two scholarships annually to eligible African American rising fifth-graders who live in Buffalo.

The scholarships will fully fund the students' Nichols education through their senior year.

The $14 million gift was made by the Chispa Foundation, a private foundation, according to a Nichols spokesman. The spokesman said the school is "respecting the donor's request for privacy."

Chispa is the Spanish word for "spark."

"This is a gift to the City of Buffalo," said Sheila Cullen, president of the Chispa Foundation, in a release. "Nichols School is a 129-year-old institution that serves as a tremendous educational asset to the community. The Chispa scholarships intend to help make this asset accessible to low-income families in the Buffalo community and help make Nichols more representative of the community it serves.”

The Chispa Scholarship Program at Nichols started as a pilot program at the beginning of the 2020-21 academic year with two fifth-grade recipients. The program added six additional Chispa scholars for the 2021-22 academic year.