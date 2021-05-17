$14 million gift to Nichols to fund scholarships for Black students from Buffalo

Nichols School announced Monday a $14 million gift that will be used to award two scholarships annually to eligible African American rising fifth-graders who live in Buffalo.
The scholarships will fully fund the students' Nichols education through their senior year.
The $14 million gift was made by the Chispa Foundation, a private foundation, according to a Nichols spokesman. The spokesman said the school is "respecting the donor's request for privacy."
Chispa is the Spanish word for "spark."
"This is a gift to the City of Buffalo," said Sheila Cullen, president of the Chispa Foundation, in a release. "Nichols School is a 129-year-old institution that serves as a tremendous educational asset to the community. The Chispa scholarships intend to help make this asset accessible to low-income families in the Buffalo community and help make Nichols more representative of the community it serves.”
The Chispa Scholarship Program at Nichols started as a pilot program at the beginning of the 2020-21 academic year with two fifth-grade recipients. The program added six additional Chispa scholars for the 2021-22 academic year.
In addition to covering the full cost of Nichols tuition from fifth grade through graduation, the Chispa Scholarship Program includes funding for books, fees, technology, transportation and extracurricular expenses. The program also includes student mentoring and academic support programs to provide each new scholar enhanced academic and social support.
"In sparking possibilities for all, generations of Chispa Scholars will go on to make Nichols School, our community and world a better place," Board of Trustees Chair Kate Roach, a 1983 Nichols graduate, said in a release. "The profound impact of this generous investment will be felt for years to come.”
Applications for the Chispa Scholarship Program for the 2022-23 academic year will open this fall. Call 716-332-6325 or email admissions@nicholsschool.org.