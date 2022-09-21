Kleinhans Music Hall, the home of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, has become a regional destination for music but also for much more.

Most people probably know of Kleinhans because of the high school and college graduations held there, said Daniel Hart, executive director of the Kleinhans Music Hall Board.

“Sometimes there’s 10 or 12 a year here, and when you think about that, that’s ... 24,000 to 30,000 people come to these graduations, and that’s more than come to the classical series for the BPO,” Hart said.

To make sure the historic building lasts for future generations, officials from Kleinhans, the City of Buffalo, Erie County and New York State announced $14 million has been raised to begin infrastructure improvements for the national historic landmark, which opened in 1940.

The $14 million will be used for a new roof, new boiler systems, HVAC upgrades, energy efficient improvements and maintenance work, including window replacements, painting, plastering and repairs to the reflecting pool, said State Sen. Tim Kennedy.

The funding is part of a capital campaign to raise $21 million, which includes $18 million in all for infrastructure improvements and $3 million to build an endowment, “so that we don’t have to come back to the government every year to ask for money,” Hart said. “That speaks to the future stewardship of the hall and our intent to be proactive in management both programmatically and from a maintenance standpoint.”

“We can be proactive about maintenance and to make the hall more accessible to community groups who want to use the building and to give us some flexibility in saying, 'We want to do this program, maybe can’t afford it,' but the endowment will give us the ability to actually do that and make it even more accessible to the community,” Hart said.

Kleinhans, a city-owned building, was built in a public/private partnership with the Kleinhans family and the federal government, Hart said. Kleinhans Music Management Corp. manages and markets the building for the city.

Of the $14 million, Buffalo provided about $2.2 million for the infrastructure project “to safeguard this magnificent facility for future generations to come,” said Mayor Byron W. Brown.

“As the owner of Kleinhans for the past 82 years, the City of Buffalo is committed to the structure’s physical integrity,” Brown said. "This is a city-wide cultural asset, a region-wide cultural asset that draws people to Buffalo, attention to Buffalo from all across the world."

New York State provided $8 million to the project.

“The governor recognizes the vital contributions that art makes to our community’s education, economic development and basically our quality of life,” said Joan Kesner, Western New York director for Gov. Kathy Hochul. “It’s a jewel by itself. Now it is time to lift it up. It is time to do all the necessary repairs to keep it going for generations to come.”

“With this commitment from Gov. Hochul, we are able to move forward with lightning speed to get this work done over the next few years,” Hart said.

State Assembly Member Jon Rivera secured $100,000 grant in this year’s state budget.

About $3 million of the $14 million came from private sector donations, and Erie County allocated $650,000 from its capital budget.

“We’re lucky if you think about it,” said County Executive Mark Poloncarz. “If you look at ... similar size cities in the United States, they do not have institutions like the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. ... And that’s because of the forethought of our forefathers and our foremothers over a hundred years ago, who understood that to truly be this great city, this world-class city as the mayor talked about, you have to have world-class institutions and they invested in them then. And that’s what we’re doing now. We’re investing in not just the BPO like we do annually, but in Kleinhans, this world-class facility that’s known worldwide. We have an obligation to the people not only of today but those who haven’t been born yet ... to ensure this structure is still there for them.”

The capital campaign to reach $21 million is ongoing.