Nine years ago, Olivia Brooks began selling fresh lemonade from her family's driveway on Chester Street in the Cold Spring neighborhood. She was 5.

Now 13 years old and in her ninth year running the lemonade stand, Brooks has grown her brand astronomically.

Libby's Lemonade Stand, led by Brooks and a team of family and friends, bustled Saturday afternoon under a large white tent in the family's side yard. The buzz of a blender preparing blueberry and mango slushies – complemented by three lemonade flavors in bottles neatly lined up for retail – was drowned out by hip-hop and raffle ticket announcements. Food truck Mad Sauces sold hot food across the street.

Driven and savvy beyond her age, Brooks still marveled at how far she's come.

"When we first started out, we didn't have it in bottles – we had it in cups," Brooks recalled. "Nine years ago, I would not have thought it would be like it is today."

Rod Watson: Young East Side entrepreneurs work to 'destroy cycle of poverty' Despite progress, blacks still have a long way to go to gain the entrepreneurial parity that is key to reviving black neighborhoods and creating safe, livable environments. This program is designed to

The biggest surprise at Libby's Lemonade's opening weekend block party was the unveiling of an oversized tricycle that will extend the reach of Brooks' line of sweet-and-tart drinks.

"I'm so excited to see this riding around the city, selling lemonade," said Brooks, who said it took about a year to design and then have the tricycle assembled out of state. "This is the first time the business will be really mobile – it's going to make going to different places so much easier."

The seventh-grader at City Honors is proud of her lemonade's simplicity: The recipe is water, sugar and fruit, with no preservatives. She would rather dive into lemonade-making and experiment with new flavors than spend time in the spotlight.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

"Her determination is crazy," said Eric Heard, Brooks' cousin who helps with sales and events. "If you ask Olivia if she's Libby from Libby's Lemonade Stand, she'll say no. She doesn't really want the attention."

Brooks' most adventurous drink is Flygod Lemonade, a strawberry hibiscus flavor developed in tandem with her cousin Alvin Worthy, better known as breakout hip-hop artist Westside Gunn.

New Walden Galleria store draws legions of rapper Westside Gunn's fans Some of the hundreds of shoppers were waiting in line for more than five hours to get into Buffalo Kids.

Brooks' mother, Janelle, said Westside Gunn's support runs deeper than throwing his label on a flavor and helping with the lemonade stand's merchandise. "He only supports things that he truly believes in," she said, noting lemonade and water are Gunn's favorite drinks.

Slow Roll Buffalo has been a key supporter of Libby's. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, Brooks and her family sell lemonade before and after the Monday community bike rides that explore different neighborhoods each week. Seamus Gallivan, Slow Roll co-founder, said riders look forward to Brooks' lemonade.

"She's far more than a cute kid with a lemonade stand. She's a serious entrepreneur," said Gallivan, who promoted the block party. "She's brought a great product and energy to Slow Roll that became quickly beloved."

Janelle Brooks officially owns and manages Libby's Lemonade Stand, and she is careful not to overload her daughter with business responsibilities.

"She's not just business – she's balancing so many other things, and she's still a kid," her mother said. She added that Olivia competed in a track meet and qualified for the sectional championships Saturday before hustling back home. There's no question the 13-year-old has a passion for business.

"She'll say, 'I don't want to go to summer camp, I don't want to do anything else – Can I just work? Can I just sell lemonade?' " her mother said.

When she talks about her business, the 13-year-old shares honest wisdom and humility that might be expected from someone decades older.

"It's been stressful," Brooks said of running Libby's Lemonade Stand. "I definitely would not be here today without the support of my family helping me along the way."