Buffalo police found a 13-year-old girl shot to death early Friday morning by the Broadway and Jefferson Avenue neighborhood on the East Side and are looking for her killer.

Police responded to an emergency call just after 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Mortimer Street and Broadway, according to police spokesman Michael DeGeorge. That intersection is near the Forge apartment complex.

The girl was struck by gunfire, according to homicide detectives, and declared dead at the scene. Her name was not released Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.