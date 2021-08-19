 Skip to main content
126th annual Turkey Trot will again include a virtual race option
The YMCA Buffalo Niagara Turkey Trot – a long-running Western New York tradition down Delaware Avenue – had a limited in-person field last year before Covid-19 vaccines were available and organizers added a virtual option to participate in the 8K anywhere. 

The continuing Covid-19 pandemic has for a second-straight year required flexibility on the part of YMCA Buffalo Niagara Turkey Trot organizers.

Registration has opened for the 126th Trot at ymcabn.org, including a virtual option for those who choose not attend the nearly 5-mile Thanksgiving morning event in person but still want to participate.

The virtual option encourages participants to run, walk or jog the 8K anytime between race day on Nov. 25 through Nov. 28.

YMCA organizers will provide Turkey Trot knit texting gloves to the first 1,200 people who register for either the in-person or virtual race. All participants receive a commemorative T-shirt. Cost is $37 until Oct. 1, when it climbs to $42.

The Turkey Trot, the oldest consecutively run footrace in the world, annually reaches a capacity in-person field of 14,000 runners and walkers at couple of weeks before Thanksgiving. Proceeds support YMCA programs that empower youth, improve community health, and ensure Y access for all. Visit the website or call the Turkey Trot call line at 565-6000 for more information.

