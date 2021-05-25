12 years after Flight 3407 crash that killed 50, pilot record database gets approval

Flight 3407 safety moves continue as FAA pushes pilot database Nine years after a landmark aviation safety law was passed, the Federal Aviation Administration has sent its proposal for creating a pilot records database on to the Trump administration for a final

The database is designed to be the airlines' first one-stop shop for searching federal records on individual pilots, including not only their flight records, but also their state driving records. Airlines have had to ask a pilot's permission to access training records and would have to go to previous employers for work history.

In February, on the 12th anniversary of the crash, Schumer, eager to see the database put into place, called Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to discuss the issue. Schumer also sent Buttigieg a letter saying: "This database would not just make for safer skies, but it would ensure the memories of the 50 victims live on – not just in the hearts of those that love them – but in impactful and lifesaving ways."

Bourque, of East Aurora, believes her sister would have approved of the families' fight for safer skies. Beverly Eckert, whose husband, Sean Rooney, died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks in New York City, had been a vocal advocate for Sept. 11 families.

"I'm sure she would have approved of everything that we did and accomplished," Bourque said in a phone interview. "She was one of the people that truly understood how difficult a task it is to get legislation passed. With her having been one of the victims of this crash, she was an inspiration. I can't but think that she and every single one of these people have helped us and supported us throughout our entire journey here."

Maki Becker

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.