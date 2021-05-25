12 years after Flight 3407 crash that killed 50, pilot record database gets approval

It has been more than a decade of lobbying – and waiting – for the families who lost loved ones in the crash of Continental Flight 3407 on Feb. 12, 2009.
On Tuesday, finally, the federal government was poised to adopt another of their ideas to make air travel safer: a national pilot record database.
The Families of Continental Flight 3407 have been pushing for the database, saying it would prevent airlines from hiring pilots with poor flight records like the one that piloted the plane that crashed in Clarence.
"It's been over 12 years," said Susan Bourque, whose sister Beverly Eckert was a passenger on the plane. "The relief is profound," she said, careful to point out that there are still a few technical steps that need to take place.
In the wake of the crash, the families helped push Congress to pass sweeping legislation designed to make flying safer and prevent future disasters.
A key part of the legislation is the creation of the pilot record database that would prevent airlines from hiring pilots with poor flight records like the one who piloted the plane that crashed in Clarence, killing 50 people.
It might seem that compiling such a database would be a simple task in the internet era, but it proved to be anything but that.
The Federal Aviation Administration didn't put together a test version of the database until 2017 – and then when it did, it didn't work. A technical glitch led to security concerns and the FAA delayed moving forward on a rule implementing the database. A new target of 2020 was set – and missed.
The Federal Aviation Administration published the proposed rule governing the database in the Federal Register on March
On Tuesday, the database got the green light.
The Office of Management and Budget is expected to finalize the new rule on the database and the Federal Aviation Administration has until June 11 to publish the final rule, as confirmed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer's office. Then the database can be created and air carriers must begin entering pilot records within a year of the rule's publication.
All indications are that there will be no more roadblocks to the pilot record database.
"It's really incredibly important, in light of what happened with Flight 3407, that an airline have a full and complete picture of a pilot's records," Bourque said. "This will ensure what happened will never happen again, as opposed to how the system was set up in the past. That's the whole reason behind this legislation."
Since the crash, family members have traveled from Western New York to Washington, D.C., dozens of times to lobby and testify for measures that have already changed regulations for pilots regarding training, fatigue and professionalism.
"Every one of the pieces of that legislation has had an impact," Bourque said. "In fact, as we point out, there hasn't been one fatal commercial crash of a U.S. carrier in the 12 years since 3407. That's a testament to the entire legislation."
WASHINGTON – A pilot records database – the last unfinished item called for in the sweeping aviation safety law Congress passed after the 2009 crash of Continental Connection 3407 in Clarence – moved a step closer to completion this week. The Office of Management and Budget, which reviews federal regulations, announced on Tuesday that it had concluded its review
The news was announced by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Rep. Brian Higgins and Rep. Tom Reed.
“Finally,” said Schumer, a Democrat who was the driving congressional force behind the aviation safety law. “Twelve years of relentless advocacy by the 3407 families has yielded so many reforms, like this vital pilot database, that have made our skies safer. They faced immeasurable tragedy and instead of cursing the darkness, they emerged as resilient and forceful advocates for safer skies to honor the memories of their loved ones."
Higgins also recognized how hard the families fought for the legislation.
“As we reach the finish line on what has been a marathon effort to tackle the painful lessons we learned following the horrific crash in 2009, everyone wins as a result of the multiple changes made to improve transparency and aviation safety,” Higgins said.
The pilot of Flight 3407, Marvin Renslow, had failed three federal "check rides" before getting hired by Colgan Air, the now-defunct regional airline that operated the doomed Newark-to-Buffalo flight.
Even the head of the company that owned Colgan seemed shaken that Renslow was in the cockpit that night.
"Had we known what we know now, he would not have been in that seat," Philip H. Trenary, president and chief executive officer of Pinnacle Airlines, said at an August 2009 Senate hearing on the crash.
Nine years after a landmark aviation safety law was passed, the Federal Aviation Administration has sent its proposal for creating a pilot records database on to the Trump administration for a final
The database is designed to be the airlines' first one-stop shop for searching federal records on individual pilots, including not only their flight records, but also their state driving records. Airlines have had to ask a pilot's permission to access training records and would have to go to previous employers for work history.
In February, on the 12th anniversary of the crash, Schumer, eager to see the database put into place, called Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to discuss the issue. Schumer also sent Buttigieg a letter saying: "This database would not just make for safer skies, but it would ensure the memories of the 50 victims live on – not just in the hearts of those that love them – but in impactful and lifesaving ways."
Bourque, of East Aurora, believes her sister would have approved of the families' fight for safer skies. Beverly Eckert, whose husband, Sean Rooney, died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks in New York City, had been a vocal advocate for Sept. 11 families.
"I'm sure she would have approved of everything that we did and accomplished," Bourque said in a phone interview. "She was one of the people that truly understood how difficult a task it is to get legislation passed. With her having been one of the victims of this crash, she was an inspiration. I can't but think that she and every single one of these people have helped us and supported us throughout our entire journey here."
