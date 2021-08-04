$12.3 million affordable housing complex for seniors opens in Amherst

A $12.3 million complex providing 46 units of affordable housing for people 55 and older has opened near the Boulevard Mall in Amherst, state officials said.

The three-story Alberta Place development has 38 one-bedroom and eight two-bedroom apartments, with seven units fully accessible for residents who need assistance living independently.

Nineteen apartments serve households with incomes at or below 50% of the area's median income, and 27 units are earmarked for seniors earning below 60%.

Belmont Housing Resources for WNY, an agency that has built more than 2,000 rental and single-family housing units across the region, developed the project.

The complex was constructed at Alberta Drive and Amsterdam Avenue, just south of Ashley HomeStore, on a site previously occupied by a vacant Eggertsville Hose Co. substation.

The development, designed to be energy efficient, features a community room with kitchen area, laundry rooms on each floor and a lounge and computer room.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal provided $9.3 million in financing through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program and $2.4 million in a Housing Trust Fund subsidy, while Amherst contributed $300,000.

