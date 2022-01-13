11 ideas Buffalo's Partnership for Public Good is pitching to improve the city

The city of Buffalo should make more-productive use of the vacant lots it owns, said Jeanette Koncikowski, executive director of Grassroots Gardens WNY.

"While the city has long evaluated repurposing ideas for its 8,000-plus vacant lots, they continue to prioritize sale of these lots to commercial developers," Koncikowski said Thursday.

Creating a new approach to using and disposing of city-owned vacant lots is the top item in the Partnership for Public Good's community agenda this year. The local think tank – which advocates on issues such as housing, criminal justice and equality – highlighted the ideas in a video presentation.

Nonprofit agencies focused on community development have unsuccessfully tried to purchase some city-owned lots for community development, Koncikowski said. And some property owners interested in buying vacant parcels next door have watched prices soar due to reassessment in the past three years, she added.

"A new land disposition policy will address these issues and create a more equitable use of land that recognizes the investment that community members have made and ensures public land is first and foremost for public benefit," Koncikowski said.