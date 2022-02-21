 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
11 fire companies battle blaze that destroys home near Arcade
Eleven fire companies responded following a call at 11:20 a.m. Sunday to battle a blaze that destroyed a home in the Town of Eagle, the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services reported.

Chester Newland, who lived in the residence at 7882 Cadwell Road, about eight miles east of Arcade, was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. He is being assisted by the Red Cross and family members, the report said.

Damage was estimated at $100,000 and the house was a total loss, according to the report. The cause of the blaze was a faulty chimney on a wood stove.

Assisting volunteers from Bliss at the scene were fire companies from Arcade, Castile, Centerville, Fillmore, Gainesville, Perry, Pike, Silver Springs, Strykersville and Yorkshire.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

