$10M downtown revitalization grant announced for North Tonawanda

North Tonawanda's downtown streetscape is due for a major transformation, courtesy of a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative Award from the state.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced a series of projects that will be funded under the initiative. The projects are aimed at strengthening the city's primary commercial corridor – Webster Street – while expanding development to Tonawanda Island and Oliver Street.

"Two hundred years ago, the construction of the Erie Canal put New York on the map as the Empire State, and today, we pay homage to this rich history by investing in North Tonawanda, the gateway to the Erie Canal," the governor said in a statement.

"Through strategic investments in connecting waterways, enhancing the main commercial corridor, and expanding arts and cultural opportunities, North Tonawanda will attract locals and visitors from across the state for decades to come," she added.

The investments being made are part of an ongoing effort to revitalize the economy and create more opportunities within Western New York and across the state. The Downtown Revitalization Initiative is being led by the New York State Department of State, which provides technical assistance to participating communities like North Tonawanda.

The projects to be funded under the North Tonawanda initiative include enhancing waterfront access and public spaces; improving streetscape walkability and connectivity; as well as expanding arts and cultural opportunities. Additional goals in the plan call for expanding business and housing opportunities. The governor said the state's investment will leverage additional public and private investments as the revitalization takes effect and builds momentum.

Among the 14 projects to be funded:

$1 million to improve the landscaping, infrastructure and amenities at Charles R. Fleischmann Park, in addition to enhancing and updating the streetscapes on Webster and Main streets, as well as installing electric car charging stations and enhancing the Manhattan Street parking lot.

$1.2 million to update and expand the Riviera Theatre and add new Americans with Disability Act conforming restrooms, concession area, box office, and artists' merchandise area.

$1.5 million to improve the walkability of Oliver Street.

$1.36 million to develop a mixed-use building at 122 Webster St.

$525,000 to construct a new apartment complex at 10 Goundry St.

$630,000 to establish a grant program to address small-scale projects and under-used buildings in the downtown area.

"These 14 projects will expand efforts to enhance, revitalize, and usher growth throughout our downtown, Oliver Street corridor, and waterfront for businesses, residents and visitors to our city," said North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec.

"By investing in the downtown areas of our state's small cities, towns, and villages, we are bringing new life to communities and neighborhoods that are in need of an economic revival," added State Sen. Rob Ortt. "The City of North Tonawanda has done a great job transforming its downtown since I first served as mayor in 2010, and this $10 million will only help to bolster the commerce area of a city that is heading in the right direction."