103 years later, WWI medals are returned to Lockport soldier's descendants

Emerson also dug up the story of Leyden's exploits during the Battle of Meuse-Argonne. It's regarded as the largest battle in the history of the U.S. Army, with 1.2 million troops engaged. More than 26,000 were killed.

Meuse-Argonne was part of the general Allied drive in late 1918 that forced Germany to seek an armistice. Both Leyden and Dolan fought in the battle, in which Dolan was killed. The Lockport men sailed to France aboard the same ship, and both were members of the 307th Infantry Regiment, 78th Division.

Leyden was a messenger for Company D of the 307th.

"He was injured doing that," Miller said. "He also was very instrumental in helping protect some of those troops with those messages he was carrying."

According to a citation published in the Buffalo Evening News, "On the morning of November 4, 1918, between St. Pierremont and Oches, Leyden carried several very important messages from company headquarters to the platoons. During this time he was under an intense machine gun barrage but showed utter disregard for personal safety and was of very valuable assistance to his company commander."

Barbara Fatta Mason, another of Leyden's granddaughters, said family lore had it that Leyden inhaled poison gas during the battle.