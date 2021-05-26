103 years later, WWI medals are returned to Lockport soldier's descendants

As American forces battled forward in the final push for victory in World War I, Cpl. William G. Leyden of Lockport dodged heavy German fire as he crisscrossed the battlefield, delivering messages amid the shell-pocked ruins of northeastern France.
Wednesday, 103 years after Leyden was wounded and decorated for heroism, his descendants received the medals he had earned – awards that had been lost for more than half a century.
The medals – the Silver Star, the Purple Heart, the World War I Victory Medal and the French Croix de Guerre with bronze palms – were turned over to his granddaughter, Paula Leyden Miller, in a ceremony on the lawn of the Niagara County Courthouse in Lockport.
Leyden died of a heart attack Sept. 14, 1961, at age 65.
The medals had been on display in B. Leo Dolan American Legion Post 410 in Lockport, where Leyden was commander in 1933-34. The current commander, Michael Hanley, said they were shoved toward the back of a cabinet over the years and forgotten.
In 2018, when the post sold its Niagara Street building and emptied it out before moving, Hanley found the medals.
County Historian Catherine G. Emerson located Leyden's Niagara County descendants and mounted the medals in a special case.
"We knew he had won them. As I child I knew," Miller said. "I did not understand the significance. And then once the Legion closed we thought maybe they went into an archive someplace, so it was real thrill when they contacted me and said they would like to return them to the family."
Emerson also dug up the story of Leyden's exploits during the Battle of Meuse-Argonne. It's regarded as the largest battle in the history of the U.S. Army, with 1.2 million troops engaged. More than 26,000 were killed.
Meuse-Argonne was part of the general Allied drive in late 1918 that forced Germany to seek an armistice. Both Leyden and Dolan fought in the battle, in which Dolan was killed. The Lockport men sailed to France aboard the same ship, and both were members of the 307th Infantry Regiment, 78th Division.
Leyden was a messenger for Company D of the 307th.
"He was injured doing that," Miller said. "He also was very instrumental in helping protect some of those troops with those messages he was carrying."
According to a citation published in the Buffalo Evening News, "On the morning of November 4, 1918, between St. Pierremont and Oches, Leyden carried several very important messages from company headquarters to the platoons. During this time he was under an intense machine gun barrage but showed utter disregard for personal safety and was of very valuable assistance to his company commander."
Barbara Fatta Mason, another of Leyden's granddaughters, said family lore had it that Leyden inhaled poison gas during the battle.
“We knew more about our uncle, who was killed in the Korean conflict, than we knew about our grandfather’s history and what he did in the war,” said Amy Jo Achtyl, another of Leyden’s granddaughters.
Her uncle, Richard J. Leyden, William’s son, was killed in the Battle of Heartbreak Ridge in Korea in 1951.
Miller said she will ship the medals to a cousin in Colorado after the rest of the family sees them.
Wednesday, County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski presented the family with certificates adding William and Richard’s names to Niagara County’s Purple Heart registry. The book will be formally updated at a ceremony Aug. 7 in North Tonawanda.
Emerson said another of William’s sons, also named William, was an espionage agent in World War II and is buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Another of his sons, J. Paul Leyden, served as Lockport police chief.
County Legislator David E. Godfrey, a Vietnam veteran, said he has come to realize how quickly stories of wartime heroism fade into history.
“Then an event like today came along,” Godfrey said. “Surely William Leyden risked his life for his country, and those small tokens are a priceless commemoration of a very great man.”