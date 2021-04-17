100 miles of lead pipes supply water to Buffalo. Could Biden's plan fix that health risk?

Most importantly, the Biden plan aims to avert disasters like the one that befell Flint. There, to save money, the city switched its water supply from Lake Huron and the Detroit River to the closer-by Flint River. But officials failed to account for the fact that the Flint River water was more corrosive – which prompted it to erode lead water pipes to the point where the city's water was no longer safe to drink.

That's by no means the only example of human error combining with lead water pipes to produce disaster. In 2001 in Washington, D.C., the city switched the chemicals it used to treat the water – and before long, D.C.'s drinking water contained lead levels that were at least 83 times higher than that which the federal government considers safe. A similar switch in anti-corrosion chemicals produced a lead contamination problem in Pittsburgh's drinking water in 2016.

Edwards, the Virginia Tech engineering professor, long has served as something of a lead contamination detective. He helped ferret out the problems in Flint, D.C. and Pittsburgh, and his years of work have led him to the conclusion that every lead water pipe is an ever-present danger.

"When you least expect it, you have a seemingly innocuous change in the water, and all hell can break loose," Edwards said.

But is it enough?