The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission has been awarded $100,000 in federal funding through the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Rep. Brian Higgins announced Monday.

Higgins said in a statement that the funding will support the commission's interpretative plan for sharing the history of the nationally and internationally renowned Michigan Street Corridor.

"Collaboration between the individual partners is building new opportunities for an active corridor that engages the community and drives tourism," said Higgins.

The African American History and Cultural grant that was awarded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services is one of only 34 such federal grants it has awarded nationwide, according to Terry Alford, executive director of the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission.

"The funds we will receive from this award is a gamechanger in our continued effort to share those unique stories and people emblematic of 185 years of the cultural significance and impact made by African Americans in the City of Buffalo and beyond," Alford said.

"This award will further enhance our Corridor as a true heritage destination that celebrates our heritage, which ranges from the Abolitionist and Niagara Movements to the civil rights and early jazz periods. We are quite excited to be recognized in this way by such a prestigious organization," he added.

The Heritage Corridor consists of four historic buildings and museums that seek to tell the story of activism in Buffalo's African American community, as well as highlighting its musical culture and experience through designated anchor institutions.

They include the historic Michigan Street Baptist Church at 511 Michigan Ave., which was part of the Underground Railroad for transporting fleeing slaves to Canada; the Colored Musicians Club & Jazz Museum at 145 Broadway; the Nash House Museum at 36 Nash St.; and WUFO 1080 AM, the sole African American-owned radio station in Western New York.

Higgins previously announced $204,845 in federal funding for the Michigan Street Baptist Church.

Earlier this month, the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor celebrated the grand opening of its new headquarters and visitors center at 136 Broadway.