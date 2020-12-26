10 ways Western New Yorkers were ‘good neighbors’ in 2020

There’s no way to gloss over the tragedy in a year where more than 300,000 Americans lost their lives, millions lost their jobs and untold numbers lost their sense of hope as the nation struggled to navigate a pandemic.

But without hope, we are – as Bruce Springsteen put it during one of his SiriusXM “From My Home to Yours” shows – truly “rudderless and joyless.”

Even as we struggled, we indulged in what is perhaps our finest trait, as both Americans and Western New Yorkers: We found a way to cling to hope, to find a light in the darkness and in some cases to share that light with others.

Here are 10 stories that suggest that, though Buffalo’s heart may be battered and bruised, it still beats with conviction. When we were at our best this year, that heart was still our most reliable guide.

Bills fans donate in droves to Oishei Children’s Hospital.