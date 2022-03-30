10 takeaways: What the memorandum of understanding tells us about Bills stadium deal

The MOU is the first of multiple documents that must be negotiated and approved by the state, county and Bills. After Sept. 1, the Bills would have the right to negotiate with other parties regarding a stadium deal.

The Sept. 1 deadline, however, "shall be extended by 45 days if definitive agreements have not been reached and the parties continue to negotiate in good faith."

3. The current stadium lease remains in effect until the new stadium is ready.

The stadium lease signed in 2013 would be extended on a year-to-year basis for the existing Highmark Stadium until the new stadium is "substantially complete."

The county owns the existing stadium, and the county and the Bills will continue to maintain it. The county will conduct annual inspections and repairs to Highmark Stadium's upper deck. If it becomes unsafe before the new stadium is built, the Bills could temporarily relocate to another facility in New York State or elsewhere.

4. The Bills will not have to wait to start architectural and design work.