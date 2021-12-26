10 stories that shaped Buffalo Niagara in 2021: Covid's wrath, a new governor and more

Gov. Kathy Hochul attends the Buffalo Bills home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept., 12, 2021, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

As 2021 draws to a close, one thing is indisputable: There were stories in Western New York that will live on in our memories for a long time.

Covid-19 continues to reshape every facet of daily life. As we reflect on the stories of the year, Covid exists in the contours of nearly all of them.

A year ago, Andrew Cuomo's leadership in the pandemic created a political rising star. In 2021, a more thorough review of his work helped fuel his equally abrupt downfall.

And how Gov. Kathy Hochul, his appointed replacement, handles the latest phase of the pandemic could play a role in whether she is the first woman elected to the seat in 2022.

But there were other surprises in 2021.

Who would have thought the Bills would make a run to the AFC championship game – and do so in front of only a few thousand fans rather than a packed stadium? Oh, and about that stadium ...

There were other stories that bore fruit this year, the seeds of which were planted years ago: Ralph Wilson's legacy and a growing crop of refugees and immigrants calling Buffalo home.