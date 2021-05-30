 Skip to main content
10 splash pads in Buffalo to open Memorial Day
10 splash pads in Buffalo to open Memorial Day

Ten splash pads in the City of Buffalo will open Monday, according to a press release from the office of Mayor Byron W. Brown.

The splash pads will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Labor Day, weather permitting.

“I’m excited to announce 10 of our 11 splashpads will open on Memorial Day. We know there’s a lot of pent up demand for outdoor water activities, so we’re excited to be able to open our popular splashpads as we move out of pandemic restrictions,” Brown said in the release.

The 10 splash pads opening in Buffalo are:

• Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park – foot of Porter Avenue

• Allison Park – Reese Street, adjacent to Asarese-Matters Center

• Masten Park – Best Street, adjacent to Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion

• MLK Jr. Park Basin – Best Street and Fillmore Avenue

• Lanigan Park – South Park Avenue, west of Louisiana Street.

• Lincoln Park – foot of Quincy Street

• Cazenovia Park  behind the park casino

• Houghton Park – foot of Spahn Street

• Schiller Park – Sprenger Street side of park

• Roosevelt Park  foot of Roosevelt Avenue

The Kensington Park splash pad is closed while the pool is under construction, according to the release.

Splashpad users are asked to follow all posted Covid-19 safety guidelines, the release said.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

