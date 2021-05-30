10 splash pads in Buffalo to open Memorial Day

Ten splash pads in the City of Buffalo will open Monday, according to a press release from the office of Mayor Byron W. Brown.

The splash pads will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Labor Day, weather permitting.

“I’m excited to announce 10 of our 11 splashpads will open on Memorial Day. We know there’s a lot of pent up demand for outdoor water activities, so we’re excited to be able to open our popular splashpads as we move out of pandemic restrictions,” Brown said in the release.