10 p.m. curfew remains sticking point for most area bars, restaurants

More than 90 area restaurants, bars, taverns and strip clubs have permission to keep their doors open this Super Bowl Sunday past the state's 10 p.m. curfew, but Russell's Steaks, Chops & More in Lancaster isn't one of them.
And that feels like a slap in the face to owner Russell Salvatore.
"It doesn't make sense," the veteran restaurateur said Saturday. "I don't think it's fair at all."
Only the establishments that filed a lawsuit challenging Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's curfew are able to take advantage of a court order issued Friday in State Supreme Court.
The temporary restraining order applies to plaintiffs in the Buffalo and Rochester metro areas and remains in effect at least until the next hearing in the case scheduled for March 15.
For Salvatore and other bar and restaurant owners who weren't party to the lawsuit, the curfew remains a source of frustration and, they contend, makes it that much harder to keep their businesses afloat during the pandemic.
"The 10 p.m. thing has been killing me," said Bill Finnerty, owner of Finnerty's Tap Room, a popular sports bar and hangout spot in Ellicottville.
The curfew was one of a number of restrictions the state has imposed since March on bars and restaurants in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The rule requires them to stop on-premises dining between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. but they could remain open later for takeout and delivery.
In recent weeks, Western New York has seen a sharp decline in new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, although the totals remain dramatically higher than the numbers for the summer and fall. And tens of thousands of people throughout the region are receiving at least the first of their Covid-19 vaccine shots.
However, some public health experts fear a future surge in Covid-19 cases as new variants of the virus spread internationally and, now, in the United States.
For these and other reasons, health officials from Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top medical adviser to President Biden, on down are urging people not to attend or host large Super Bowl viewing parties.
Restaurant and bar owners say they've struggled to replace dine-in business with takeout and delivery service and many establishments have closed – some for good.
A group of bars and restaurants, primarily from Erie County, two weeks ago filed suit against Cuomo, the state Health Department and the state Liquor Authority arguing the curfew imposed on Nov. 13 wasn't rooted in science or medical data and caused significant financial harm to their businesses.
State contact-tracing data doesn't show bars and restaurants as a significant source of spread of the virus, though this data is incomplete.
State Supreme Court Justice Timothy J. Walker on Friday granted the temporary order prohibiting the state from enforcing the 10 p.m. curfew on the businesses that brought the lawsuit.
A ruling last month in a similar but unrelated lawsuit had allowed restaurants located in the "orange zone" that once covered much of Erie County to reopen for indoor dining but with restrictions on capacity. That court order initially applied only to the parties that brought the lawsuit before Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and, later, Cuomo agreed to expand its reach to all bars and restaurants in an orange zone.
A spokeswoman for the Erie County Health Department said the county in this case was waiting for guidance from state officials. A spokesman for the governor's office on Saturday said the state strongly disagrees with the latest order.
“We are still in the middle of a public health crisis, and the 10 p.m. closure rule clearly reduces the risk to New Yorkers – and we will move immediately to vacate the [temporary restraining order]," spokesman Jack Sterne said in an email. "In the meantime, New York state will continue to enforce this rule and keep New Yorkers safe.”
Salvatore said he was asked to join the lawsuit but he declined, saying he didn't want to take such an antagonistic stand against state officials.
Now, he said, he's trying to digest what, if anything, the ruling means for his restaurant.
Salvatore, whose TV commercials highlight his hospitality, said he doesn't know what he'll do if some tables are lingering over their meals during the Super Bowl as the clock ticks closer to the 10 p.m. cut-off.
Allowing a little leeway after 10 means he wouldn't have to kick diners out the door while they're finishing dessert.
Finnerty said he's thrilled the Bills had such a successful season but the raft of night games meant he was regularly throwing people out of his bar before those contests ended. It also means losing customers who want to come in for a bite and a drink after their skiing sessions at Holiday Valley end at 10 p.m.
He said he's glad he has such a large venue, where he can host about 85 people under the state's 50% capacity limit, and he removed pool tables and other amenities to allow as much room as possible for dining and drinking.
"Without the Bills, and us having those Sundays, we would be closed. We wouldn't be able to make our payroll," said Finnerty, who graduated from St. Francis High School in Hamburg in the same class as Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.
The Bills-related business helped to compensate for the lack of Canadian customers, who typically account for half the skiers and other visitors to Ellicottville on a winter weekend, he said.
Finnerty said he and his staff have worked hard to make indoor dining as safe as possible for patrons.
"I know one thing – restaurants have never cleaned the way they clean now," he said.
Ken Scibetta, owner of the Griffon Brewery and Gastropub, which has four locations in Erie and Niagara counties, said the Super Bowl typically isn't a busy night for his taverns because people usually get together to watch the game at home.
An exception, he said, for all area bars and restaurants would be an appearance by the Bills in the big game.
He said he could only imagine what that would have been like – especially if his staff had to turn off the TVs at 10 p.m. just as the team was lining up for a game-winning field goal.
"Oh my God, they would have burned the restaurant down," Scibetta said.