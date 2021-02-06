10 p.m. curfew remains sticking point for most area bars, restaurants

A ruling last month in a similar but unrelated lawsuit had allowed restaurants located in the "orange zone" that once covered much of Erie County to reopen for indoor dining but with restrictions on capacity. That court order initially applied only to the parties that brought the lawsuit before Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and, later, Cuomo agreed to expand its reach to all bars and restaurants in an orange zone.

A spokeswoman for the Erie County Health Department said the county in this case was waiting for guidance from state officials. A spokesman for the governor's office on Saturday said the state strongly disagrees with the latest order.

“We are still in the middle of a public health crisis, and the 10 p.m. closure rule clearly reduces the risk to New Yorkers – and we will move immediately to vacate the [temporary restraining order]," spokesman Jack Sterne said in an email. "In the meantime, New York state will continue to enforce this rule and keep New Yorkers safe.”

Salvatore said he was asked to join the lawsuit but he declined, saying he didn't want to take such an antagonistic stand against state officials.

Now, he said, he's trying to digest what, if anything, the ruling means for his restaurant.