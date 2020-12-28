10 OTHER things that happened in 2020: An ice house, a bag ban and Bradley Cooper in Buffalo

We all know what the biggest story of the year was, and it overshadowed just about everything else in Western New York.

But 2020 cannot be remembered just for the Covid-19 pandemic. There were other things that occurred that, in a normal year, we would have had no trouble recalling.

Some of them had to do with the weather. Others affected what we do for fun, how we get from here to there, or our attraction for movie makers.

And a couple, of course, involved the Buffalo Bills.

Here are a few contenders if you want to change the conversation about what happened in 2020.

Fantasy Island: a new owner, then complaints, now closure Shortly after Apex Parks Group bought Martin’s Fantasy Island in 2016, the complaints started rolling in. The more than 50-year-old family favorite on Grand Island began to change drastically under the California-based operating company’s ownership. The park began to charge for parking. Lines grew unbearably long. Rides were consistently out of order. Now, after what season pass holders have

After nearly 60 years, Fantasy Island closes

The fun ended for good in February, when the California-based owner of the beloved amusement park on Grand Island confirmed it was selling the rides and the park would close permanently.

WOW.

Just like that, childhood memories flooded in, chasing away the last couple cloudy years under new ownership, where season pass holders saw a steep decline in the park's quality.