10 OTHER things that happened in 2020: An ice house, a bag ban and Bradley Cooper in Buffalo

We all know what the biggest story of the year was, and it overshadowed just about everything else in Western New York.
But 2020 cannot be remembered just for the Covid-19 pandemic. There were other things that occurred that, in a normal year, we would have had no trouble recalling.
Some of them had to do with the weather. Others affected what we do for fun, how we get from here to there, or our attraction for movie makers.
And a couple, of course, involved the Buffalo Bills.
Here are a few contenders if you want to change the conversation about what happened in 2020.
Shortly after Apex Parks Group bought Martin’s Fantasy Island in 2016, the complaints started rolling in. The more than 50-year-old family favorite on Grand Island began to change drastically under the California-based operating company’s ownership. The park began to charge for parking. Lines grew unbearably long. Rides were consistently out of order. Now, after what season pass holders have
After nearly 60 years, Fantasy Island closes
The fun ended for good in February, when the California-based owner of the beloved amusement park on Grand Island confirmed it was selling the rides and the park would close permanently.
WOW.
Just like that, childhood memories flooded in, chasing away the last couple cloudy years under new ownership, where season pass holders saw a steep decline in the park's quality.
And then, a glimmer of hope in July in the form of the man who played Black Bart at the park for 24 years: A group of former workers, including Bill Baldwin, aka Bart, banded together and are trying to save the park.
Thursday's temperatures were in the 90s for the seventh straight day, which ties the all-time record for Buffalo.
It was a crazy hot summer
How soon we forget.
The grass turned brown during a scorching record heat wave of eight straight days of temperatures of 90 degrees or more from July 3-10. That broke the old record of seven days in 1988.
July averaged 77.6 degrees compared to 71.1, breaking the record for the warmest month ever in Buffalo. June and August were warmer than usual too.
The warm weather lasted well into fall, making it easier to hold get-togethers outside, as health officials recommended.
ALBANY – With a new state budget due before the clock turned to April 1, some budget bills began making their public appearance on Tuesday, making it clear – at least for now – that an array of essential services for New Yorkers are destined for budget cutbacks or freezes as the state’s finances are clobbered under the weight
State gives up on legalizing pot – for now
After a years-long push, legalizing marijuana took a back seat to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Efforts to legalize pot came off the table in the late negotiations over the state budget in March. And when state legislators returned for their summer session, it did not make the cut either.
The measure had attracted the support of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, and state lawmakers will be looking for every way they can to increase revenues to the state this year to help close the multi-billion dollar budget gap.
In many ways, the Bills’ season validated what coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane put in place when they arrived in 2017, Vic Carucci
The Bills lose a playoff game
They were this close to ending the drought and winning the AFC wild-card playoff game against the Houston Texans in January.
At one point holding a 16-0 lead, the Bills lost 22-19 in overtime.
“There's nothing you can really do to ease that kind of pain,” center Mitch Morse told reporters as the Bills went through exit physicals and cleaned out their lockers at One Bills Drive at the end of the season.
Well, except perhaps thinking about it all summer and coming back to win the AFC East championship this year.
Storm leaves Hoover Beach homes encased in ice
It wasn't a car this time, it was entire houses.
Hoover Beach, a small lakeside community in Hamburg known for its beautiful summers, gets hit hard several times a year when winds kick up Lake Erie, which has seen high water levels.
This time it was 60 mph winds in late February, combined with a blizzard warning. It was the first real blast of tough weather last winter, and it made for treacherous roads and beautiful ice sculptures with houses underneath.
It didn't take long to start melting. Three days later, temperatures reached the high 40s.
Local citizen groups had been agitating for the parkway's removal since at least 1990.
The end of the Robert Moses Parkway
Called one of the "most misguided mistakes" in the region, the Robert Moses State Parkway was dismantled this year.
The $42 million removal of two miles of the parkway was designed to reconnect the City of Niagara Falls with the Niagara River gorge.
Renamed the Niagara Scenic Parkway in 2016, the road was built in the early 1960s, and named for Moses, who was known as the "master builder."
The project also involved demolition of a 1,700-foot-long viaduct that carried the parkway over the Whirlpool Rapids Bridge border control facility and the railroad tracks into Canada. Also removed were a pedestrian bridge over the parkway near the Aquarium of Niagara and an abandoned railroad trestle.
Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf announced the dramatic policy change in an appearance on Fox News late
New Yorkers suspended from Trusted Traveler program
Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf announced in February that New Yorkers would no longer be able to apply for federal trusted traveler programs such as Nexus and Global Entry. He said the decision stemmed from New York's Green Light Law, which allows undocumented immigrants to get driver's licenses and also bars federal officials from seeing state driving records.
But wait. New York isn't the only state to have a policy barring the feds from seeing driver's license records.
The Trump administration abruptly dropped that policy in July as Justice Department lawyers acknowledged they could not defend the policy in court because it was based on faulty information.
And now the inspector general for the Department of Homeland Security is investigating how it came to be that the department barred New Yorkers from programs such as Nexus on a false premise: that New York was the only state to bar federal officials from reviewing driving records.
The exact date of the change, and the next name for the stadium, are still to be determined.
End of New Era Field name
The Buffalo Bills home field had been known as New Era Field, after the hometown headwear and apparel manufacturer, since 2017.
And then in July, as the pandemic raged and fans were prohibited from attending sporting events, the company asked to be released from its naming contract. The Bills announced in August that the field will be known as Bills Stadium.
And that was fine with many fans, after New Era laid off 117 local employees from its downtown headquarters the day after the federal Paycheck Protection Program ended.
The stadium was christened Rich Stadium, via a naming-rights agreement with Buffalo-based Rich Products, when it opened in 1973. In 1997, the name was changed to Ralph Wilson Stadium, in honor of the late founder of the franchise.
Guillermo del Toro films in Buffalo
There almost wasn't enough snow in town when Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro came to Buffalo in February to shoot part of his movie “Nightmare Alley,” a remake of the 1947 classic film noir.
Shooting took place in Buffalo to take advantage of the city's historic architecture needed for the film's 1940s setting.
The director and his cast – including Bradley Cooper and Rooney Mara – shot scenes inside City Hall and the Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum on the corner of North Street and Elmwood Avenue, and the filming even shut down Niagara Square as vintage automobiles filled the streets in front of City Hall.
The director called Buffalo "absolutely amazing from an architectural point of view."
Plastic bags banned at supermarkets
Remember when the plastic bag ban was big news?
The off-again, on-again ban was slated to start March 1, but industry groups fought the ban in court. And in mid-March, days before New York State began its shutdown of nonessential businesses, the Plastics Industry Association stepped up efforts to describe single-use plastic bags as safer and more sanitary than reusable ones. At the same time, the state's Department of Environmental Conservation's timeline on enforcing the plastic bag ban was delayed because of the courts’ pandemic closure.