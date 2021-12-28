10 heartwarming stories from 2021

Year Two of the pandemic started out hopefully. By summertime, it seemed like Covid-19 was finally waning.

Then came the Delta variant.

The year 2021 also saw bitter political divisions grow even deeper, supply chains break down, weather disasters and a steady rise of gun violence in the nation's cities.

Yet, there were bright spots – moments that made us smile and reminded us that there's a reason Buffalo is called the City of Good Neighbors.

Here are 10 stories that warmed our hearts in a year when we really needed it.

'A gift I can give'

The emergency approval of three different vaccines for Covid-19 at the end of 2020 brought hope but the rollout in the beginning of the year led to new frustration.

Getting an appointment seemed almost impossible. The supply was limited and only certain categories of people were eligible. Then there was the process of making an appointment. The state's website was difficult to navigate, especially for seniors. With a crush of people trying to schedule a shot, the system crashed or a message would pop up: No appointments available.