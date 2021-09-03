 Skip to main content
10 city-owned splash pads to remain open 19 days after Labor Day
Ten city-owned splash pads will remain open past the traditional Labor Day closing date through Sept. 19, Mayor Byron W. Brown announced on Friday.

"The long-range weather forecast includes many days with highs in the mid to upper 70s and potential 80s, so we made the decision to keep our popular splash pads open and extra 19 days for families to enjoy," Brown said in a statement.

Beginning Tuesday, splash pads will be open from 2 to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekend.

Those who prefer to swim as a means to cool down will have access to two of the city's indoor pools. 

