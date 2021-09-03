10 city-owned splash pads to remain open 19 days after Labor Day

Ten city-owned splash pads will remain open past the traditional Labor Day closing date through Sept. 19, Mayor Byron W. Brown announced on Friday.

"The long-range weather forecast includes many days with highs in the mid to upper 70s and potential 80s, so we made the decision to keep our popular splash pads open and extra 19 days for families to enjoy," Brown said in a statement.

Beginning Tuesday, splash pads will be open from 2 to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekend.

Those who prefer to swim as a means to cool down will have access to two of the city's indoor pools.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.