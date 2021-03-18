 Skip to main content
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Amherst
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at an Amherst gas station is waking up $1 million richer.

A second-prize ticket to Wednesday's Powerball drawing – worth $1 million – was sold at Speedway, 1810 Maple Road, according to the New York Lottery. That's at the corner of Maple and Ayer roads.

The winning numbers were drawn Wednesday night.

