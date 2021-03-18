$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Amherst

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at an Amherst gas station is waking up $1 million richer.
A second-prize ticket to Wednesday's Powerball drawing – worth $1 million – was sold at Speedway, 1810 Maple Road, according to the New York Lottery. That's at the corner of Maple and Ayer roads.
The winning numbers were drawn Wednesday night.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
