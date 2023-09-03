A Powerball ticket sold at a gas station convenience store in Buffalo is worth $1 million, New York Lottery officials reported.

The second-prize ticket for Saturday's Powerball drawing was purchased at the Obsido AAA Inc. Sunoco station at 1390 Delaware Ave. at West Delavan Avenue. One other second prize-winning ticket was purchased in North Carolina. There was no winner of the grand jackpot of $418,500,000.

The winning numbers were 25, 38, 42, 66 and 67, and a Power Ball number 19. To win second prize, players must pick all five of the winning numbers, but not the Power Ball number.

Winning numbers are drawn from a field of one to 69. An additional red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday evening.

