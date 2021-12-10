 Skip to main content
$1 million given for new West Side Bazaar building
New home for West Side Bazaar

The West Side Bazaar is moving to a new home at 1432 Niagara St., which will be renovated. 

 Derek Gee

The campaign to raise funds for a new building for the West Side Bazaar passed the half-way mark Thursday with the announcement of $1 million in donations.

The John R. Oishei Foundation pledged $500,000, M&T Bank committed to $350,000, the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo is giving $100,000. Also, $50,000 was committed from other donors.

The gifts bring the total raised to date to $4.5 million, leaving $3 million to go. Westminster Economic Development Initiative, which rents space for the West Side Bazaar at 25 Grant St., plans to break ground in early 2022 at 1432 Niagara St., purchased in 2019.

Shared kitchen

Garang Doar and his father own Nile River, a new South Sudanese restaurant at the West Side Bazaar. Doar prepares a dish on the stove that is shared by a few restaurants who use the space. 

"We aim for equity by supporting disadvantaged, enthusiastic entrepreneurs as they build toward their own establishments and realize financial security," said Carolyn Welch, Westminster's executive director. 

The new building will be a sky-lit, two-story structure four times the size of the present location.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. 

