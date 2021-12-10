$1 million given for new West Side Bazaar building

The campaign to raise funds for a new building for the West Side Bazaar passed the half-way mark Thursday with the announcement of $1 million in donations.

The John R. Oishei Foundation pledged $500,000, M&T Bank committed to $350,000, the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo is giving $100,000. Also, $50,000 was committed from other donors.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The gifts bring the total raised to date to $4.5 million, leaving $3 million to go. Westminster Economic Development Initiative, which rents space for the West Side Bazaar at 25 Grant St., plans to break ground in early 2022 at 1432 Niagara St., purchased in 2019.

"We aim for equity by supporting disadvantaged, enthusiastic entrepreneurs as they build toward their own establishments and realize financial security," said Carolyn Welch, Westminster's executive director.

The new building will be a sky-lit, two-story structure four times the size of the present location.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.