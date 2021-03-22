$1.2 million in grants to boost Prospect Park, Canalside carousel, other projects

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

• $31,400 to Sail-Buffalo Sailing School for capital improvements.

"The Greenway grant is a tremendous boost to the Buffalo Heritage Carousel and so greatly appreciated as we strive to close our funding gap and look forward to opening Memorial Day weekend," said Laurie Hauer-LaDuca, the carousel group's president.

With the award, Buffalo Heritage Carousel now has $465,203 remaining to raise for the cost of the restoration and new roundhouse, she said.

Paul Marzello, president and CEO of the naval park, said the Greenway Stand Committee's support for the USS The Sullivans and improvements to the facility will be put to good use.

"We want to create some sort of bus drop-off so we can handle tourists better and more easily, whether school or commercial bus tours that can just swing in, drop people off and go find a nearby parking spot," Marzello said.

He said there are plans for better wayfinding signage and lighting to help the entrance to the naval park.

The Buffalo and Erie County Greenway Standing Committee allots $2 million each year for beautification and improvement projects along the Buffalo and Erie County portion of the greenway.