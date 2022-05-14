1,000 gather in Niagara Square to support abortion rights

About a thousand people gathered in Niagara Square and marched around downtown Saturday to show their support for the right to have an abortion.

The "Bans Off Our Bodies" protest was one of hundreds that took place across the nation Saturday following the release of a leaked draft of a Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion.

"I remember in 1973, when Roe v. Wade was passed," said Joan O'Brien of the Town of Tonawanda, who wore a pink mask to the protest to protect against Covid-19. "I was a college student then. I didn't feel I needed the right. But it did make me feel like a whole person – to make decisions about my health care."

Shannon Mack of Buffalo brought her 15-month-old daughter, Tenille, to the demonstration, pushing her in a stroller.

"This is my first protest," Mack said. "Hers, too," she said of her daughter.

Mack wanted to be part of the protest, she said, because she had an abortion and she wants her daughter and all women to be able to have a safe abortion if they choose to.

"I was terrified, and Planned Parenthood was there for me," Mack said. "If she were to need that care, I'd want her to have that safe haven, too."

A majority of the protesters were women, but there were men there, too.

Many protesters pointed out that access to abortion will very likely remain protected in New York State.

"In other states, that won't be the case. That's who we're speaking for," said Jessica Helminiak of Cheektowaga.

Donna Berry, a retired Buffalo police chef, was at the protest with her partner, Susan Maguire.

"We fought for it when I was 13," Berry said.

Now, she and her partner are worried about what other rights could be taken away, including protections for the LGBTQ community.

"It's pro-choice first, and then all the other things behind it," Maguire said.

There was no counter protest Saturday and the gathering and march were peaceful.

