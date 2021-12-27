Local volunteers help Afghan evacuees make Buffalo home

Many of the first evacuees from Afghanistan arrived in Buffalo on planes from Kabul wearing sandals and no socks.
For Kim Goodman, a volunteer with Garden of Love at St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral on Pearl Street in Buffalo, it was just one of the many practical problems she saw that needed solving. And while few, if any, of the evacuees celebrate Christmas, that doesn't mean the holiday season hasn't moved some Western New Yorkers to help.
Goodman, for instance, contacted the Hanes underwear company – which, in 2020, had donated 600 pairs of socks for the local homeless population and another 600 pairs of socks this year – to donate more socks, this time for the newly arrived Afghan evacuees.
"I was like, 'I wonder if Hanes could get them just 300 pairs of socks, because they said 300 people were getting off the plane and clearly wearing sandals,' " Goodman said.
"So I sent it to my connection at Hanes. Not only did she answer, she sent 500 pairs of socks and 500 pairs of underwear. Is that like the coolest thing?" she added.
Journey’s End Refugee Services does exactly as its name suggests: the non-profit organizatio…
It was announced in September that an estimated 350 evacuees from Afghanistan would be settling in Buffalo over several months. Four local resettlement agencies were selected to aid the evacuees in finding their bearings in their adopted city. They are Journey's End Refugee Center, Catholic Charities of Buffalo, the International Institute of Buffalo and Jewish Family Services of Western New York.
They and their partners make up Buffalo United for Afghan Evacuees, a community-wide coalition supported by the Western New York Refugee and Asylee Consortium. Buffalo United for Afghan Evacuees has since established campaign that seeks to raise $750,000 to cover cost of living while the evacuees await the outcome of their petitions for permanent resettlement in the U.S.
Their needs are very much like the needs of any refugee that comes to the U.S., according to Kathy Spillman, director of community outreach at Journey's End.
However, their circumstances are also a bit different than refugees because they're coming into the country without refugee status, she added. The circumstances surrounding their fleeing Afghanistan didn't allow it.
"They're coming here as humanitarian parolees. We don't like to use the word 'parolee,' because that has a negative connotation. So we call them evacuees," Spillman said.
Two months after the fall of Kabul, Abdul Basir was finally reunited with his wife and three youngest children, who had been trapped in Afghanistan.
Many of the Afghan evacuees have not gone through the normal refugee pipeline to get approval for resettlement in the U.S., which means they require lawyers to help them apply for asylum status while they're here. Once they have refugee status, they're on their way to getting a Green Card and, eventually, citizenship. Some may already have been granted Special Immigrant Visas because of their work on behalf of the U.S. military, usually as interpreters, Spillman said.
Regardless of their status, their needs are basic.
"The Buffalo community, the Western New York community, has been absolutely spectacular in their generosity towards Afghan evacuees and Afghan refugees, in general," Spillman said.
"We have collected just wonderful, beautiful brand new donations of household goods and bedding, and just so much in order for them to set up nice apartments that are well-equipped," she added.
However, with the current housing crisis in Buffalo, there is a real lack of decent, affordable housing, Spillman said.
"We've been extremely busy here at the shelter," said Matt Tice, the director of Vive. He said he has had to add more beds to the dormitory rooms and recently converted spaces that had been used for workshops and other programming to make room for more residents.
"Families, initially, are being set up in hotels while we are looking for housing for them. The thing is that we had a rush of people come in, and it was just very challenging to find them housing at such short notice that is affordable and decent," she said.
When possible, Goodman said, volunteers help move donated furniture into an apartment and set up a kitchen so a family of Afghan evacuees can move in.
"It's an arduous task, at best," Goodman said.
Volunteers do a lot of the heavy lifting, Spillman said.
"We have volunteers that are doing regular shopping for them, that are finding them halal meat," which refers to ritually slaughtered meat and poultry, "and we are working with an Afghan bakery to provide them with the bread they are familiar with," she added.
Journey's End and the other resettlement agencies reached out to Sahar Bakery on Sheridan Drive in the Town of Tonawanda. The establishment opened in the spring and is owned and operated by Mehdi and Razia Attai, who originally hail from Afghanistan.
The bakery specializes in barbari, a flat bread that is traditional fare in Afghanistan, according to one of the Attais' daughters, Salma, who also is a medical student.
"We're happy to be of service to these evacuees by having a piece of our homeland here for them," she said.
The Attais also collect donated items from members of the community to provide to the evacuees.
Coming across the familiar, such as roht, a sweet bread that is traditionally eaten at breakfast with tea or coffee in Afghanistan, can be a bright oasis in a sea of change and trauma, Spillman said.
"It's also traumatic to have to start your life all over again, and that's basically what happens to all of our refugees. We're doing our best to make the situation less traumatic for them, but it's a huge challenge. The resettlement agencies around the country – not just here – quite frankly, need more support from the federal government to make the transition for the Afghan evacuees smoother," she said.