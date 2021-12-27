Local volunteers help Afghan evacuees make Buffalo home

Many of the first evacuees from Afghanistan arrived in Buffalo on planes from Kabul wearing sandals and no socks.

For Kim Goodman, a volunteer with Garden of Love at St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral on Pearl Street in Buffalo, it was just one of the many practical problems she saw that needed solving. And while few, if any, of the evacuees celebrate Christmas, that doesn't mean the holiday season hasn't moved some Western New Yorkers to help.

Goodman, for instance, contacted the Hanes underwear company – which, in 2020, had donated 600 pairs of socks for the local homeless population and another 600 pairs of socks this year – to donate more socks, this time for the newly arrived Afghan evacuees.

"I was like, 'I wonder if Hanes could get them just 300 pairs of socks, because they said 300 people were getting off the plane and clearly wearing sandals,' " Goodman said.

"So I sent it to my connection at Hanes. Not only did she answer, she sent 500 pairs of socks and 500 pairs of underwear. Is that like the coolest thing?" she added.

