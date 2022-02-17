Local Great Lakes 'areas of concern' to be cleaned up by 2030

Officials did not offer a specific cost breakdown or details about the cleanup efforts of each individual waterway, but said the efforts will involve the removal of vast amounts of contaminated sediments.

Removing that toxic muck from the bottom of waterways will open them to the sort of recreational opportunities that have sprouted in recent years along the Buffalo River, where nearly $100 million in federal money has already been spent to revive a waterway that was declared dead in 1967 and that caught on fire a year later.

With most environmental work done at the Buffalo River, EPA planners are moving on to a similar cleanup in the Niagara River – which, they acknowledged, will be daunting.

"Niagara is one where we're going to have some significant sediment work to do," said an EPA official who asked not to be identified by name.

How the infrastructure bill could be spent on Buffalo Niagara waterways Now, with an infusion of new funds expected into the federal program, area water advocates hope it could soon be used for sediment remediation in the Black Rock canals, Scajaquada Creek, Two Mile Creek, Cayuga Creek and other local waterways.

That work is so significant that while the Niagara cleanup is set to be done by 2030, the site may not actually be removed from the list of Great Lakes areas of concern by that date, the EPA official said. That's because the EPA needs to allow time to pass between the end of a cleanup effort and the delisting in order to conduct environmental tests that can prove that an area has been cleaned up.