Leaving Gracie Mansion, Mayor de Blasio looks ahead

"I have no problem with taxing the wealthy, but it should be done at the federal level because New York State has become unattractive," Suozzi said this week. "So many people have left for North Carolina or South Carolina or Florida. We can't keep chasing people out of our state.

"When a wealthy person leaves, they take their business with them, and they take their employees, and we lose those jobs. We have to figure out how to make (New York) attractive again."

Still, de Blasio is betting that New York voters are ready to shake up their state government. He constantly refers to Albany's "status quo" as unacceptable, as well as untouchable. He defines it as "an unwillingness to challenge those who have done very well," and being "unresponsive to the lives of working families and their stress."

"I fought early and often for a minimum wage," he said, "and if the status quo in Albany had its way, that would have never happened. I have a history of understanding what it takes to change the rules of the game for working people."