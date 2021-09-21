Lawyer: Amherst man charged in Capitol attack 'accidentally' ended up with beaten officer's badge and radio

"What it demonstrates is that the contact between Mr. Sibick and the officer was very brief, and that because of the press of bodies and the movement of the officer’s body, it would have taken an extraordinary feat of athleticism, for lack of a better word, for Mr. Sibick to have been able to see the police badge and radio on the officer’s vest, and then to reach in and grab them intentionally," Brennwald said in the filing filed earlier this month. "The movement of the mass of people and the short duration of the event were such that it strains credulity to conclude that Mr. Sibick was able to do what he did intentionally, rather than accidentally. The recording makes it appear more likely than not that the radio and the badge – as Mr. Sibick has claimed throughout – came off in his hand as he was reaching toward the officer to pull him to safety."