A 30-year-old Lackawanna man on parole for possessing a firearm was reportedly found in possession of a gun during a May 18 search of the Commodore Perry Housing Complex.

Carlos Rodgers, along with Robert Rainey, 44, of Buffalo, were arrested following the recovery of a loaded handgun, crack cocaine and a digital scale, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Both were charged with three felonies – second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, as well as second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. The handgun recovered was a Ruger EC9s, police said.

Rodgers has two previous felony convictions and eight misdemeanor convictions.

The Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit and SWAT conducted the search.