Lackawanna City Hall offices to operate by appointment only beginning Monday

Lackawanna City Hall offices will operate by appointment only beginning Monday in response to the growing number of positive Covid-19 cases in Erie County, Mayor Annette Iafallo announced Friday.

Anyone with business before City Court should contact the court directly at 716-845-7220 for further instructions, she said.

“I regret that we are once again in a position of having to limit public access to City Hall due to the pandemic,” Iafallo said.

“However, based on the positive case data provided by New York State and Erie County, this is the right thing to do at the present time to help ensure the health and safety of all those conducting business and working at City Hall,” she added.

Lackawanna City Hall will continue its hours of operation from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The clerk's office and the treasurer's office will close at 4 p.m.

Visitors to City Hall are required to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

