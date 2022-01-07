 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lackawanna City Hall offices to operate by appointment only beginning Monday
0 comments

Lackawanna City Hall offices to operate by appointment only beginning Monday

Support this work for $1 a month

Lackawanna City Hall offices will operate by appointment only beginning Monday in response to the growing number of positive Covid-19 cases in Erie County, Mayor Annette Iafallo announced Friday.

Anyone with business before City Court should contact the court directly at 716-845-7220 for further instructions, she said.

“I regret that we are once again in a position of having to limit public access to City Hall due to the pandemic,”  Iafallo said.

“However, based on the positive case data provided by New York State and Erie County, this is the right thing to do at the present time to help ensure the health and safety of all those conducting business and working at City Hall,” she added.

Lackawanna City Hall will continue its hours of operation from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The clerk's office and the treasurer's office will close at 4 p.m.

Visitors to City Hall are required to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.   

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Super cute cheetah cubs wrestle and play at San Diego Zoo

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News