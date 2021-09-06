Julie Pace's 'adventurous life' leads her to the top of the news business

• “Going the extra step” to explain why facts are true. “What we don’t want to be doing,” Pace said, “is saying, ‘This is a fact. Believe us.’ Because that feeds the distrust, kind of that voice on high, ‘Trust me as the mainstream media to tell you what the facts are.’ ” Instead, Pace said, “We have to show our work … and not do it with snark, and not do it by throwing shade at people who might not be inclined to believe those facts. Just doing it for purposes of information, to say to people, ‘This is a fact, and here’s all the evidence to back it up.’ ” For example, if an AP story pointed out that there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election, it also provided details explaining why that’s true. “We had to say the election results in all 50 states were validated by state legislatures,” Pace said. “Republican governors in key battleground states confirmed the legitimacy of the election. Donald Trump’s attorney general, Bill Barr, confirmed that there was no widespread fraud.”