Jacobs to run in Southern Tier, Tenney in Niagara County under new congressional map

New York state's new congressional district lines are finally final – and in Western New York, they're radically different than those first proposed by a court-appointed special master only five days earlier.

A Steuben County State Supreme Court judge released the final lines late Friday night, prompting an early Saturday morning scramble that saw Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, essentially flipping his political plans with those of Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Utica-area Republican who had planned to run in the Southern Tier's 23rd district where Jacobs now plans to run.

Tenney, meanwhile, will run in the new 24th district, a heavily Republican expanse that sprawls from Niagara County to Jefferson County and where Jacobs had been campaigning.

Those moves are not entirely shocking, given that the latest iteration of the congressional map puts Jacobs' home in the Southern Tier district and moves the 24th district entirely out of Erie County, Jacobs' longtime political base. In the previous version of the congressional map released Monday, Erie County's easternmost census tracts – but not Orchard Park – were in the 24th district.

With eastern and southern Erie County now part of the Southern Tier district, Jacobs said it made sense for him to run for re-election there.

"Many of these communities I have been honored to represent in Congress and previously in the New York State Senate and as Erie County clerk," Jacobs said in a statement emailed out by his press secretary at 1:23 a.m. Saturday.

Now, though, Jacobs will run to represent a district that also stretches from Chautauqua County to Chemung and Schuyler counties. It's somewhat similar to the district represented for the past decade by Rep. Tom Reed, the Corning Republican who resigned from Congress last week, but the new 23rd district excludes parts of the Finger Lakes region and Ithaca, with suburban and rural Erie County taking their place.

"I look forward to getting to know new communities throughout the Southern Tier, and I am committed to being out and about in each and every community, continuing my track record of working effectively with localities," Jacobs said.

Tenney decided to run in the new 24th district even though she has been campaigning in the Southern Tier, banking on an earlier congressional map drawn by the Democratic State Legislature that had the Southern Tier district stretching so far eastward that it included some of her current Utica-based district.

"I'm announcing my candidacy for the new #NY24, which includes areas I currently represent in Congress," Tenney said on Twitter shortly after Jacobs released his statement. "I will continue working to earn the support of voters across #NY24."

Tenney also took a parting shot at the State Legislature's now defunct redistricting plan, which every level of the New York State Court system ruled to be a partisan gerrymander.

"This partisan redistricting process created chaos & undermined the democratic process," she said.

The legislature's map so nakedly favored Democrats that State Supreme Court Judge Patrick F. McAllister appointed a "special master" – Carnegie-Mellon University redistricting expert Jonathan Cervas – to redraw the districts on a nonpartisan basis.

But Cervas' first draft drew plenty of complaints, too, all across the state.

In Western New York, Cervas' first draft combined the City of Buffalo and its northern suburbs with all of Niagara County – but it put the home of Rep. Brian Higgins, just across the city line in West Seneca, in the Southern Tier district. That plan also proposed dividing Erie County among three congressional districts for the first time in a decade.

Higgins, a Democrat, previously announced his plans to run in that new 26th district, which did not include his home and which looked to be more competitive than Higgins' current Buffalo-centric district.

Yet in the final version of the map – which McAllister approved just after midnight Saturday – the 26th district will return to dimensions very similar to those of the district Higgins has represented for the past decade. It looks to continue to be a safe Democratic seat.

In contrast, both the Southern Tier district and 24th district – which wraps around metropolitan Rochester and Orleans County while stretching from the Niagara River shoreline to that of the St. Lawrence River – look to be heavily Republican.

Cervas' final map, like his earlier version, stretches the Rochester-based 25th district westward to encompass most of Orleans County. That means Rep. Joe Morelle, an Irondequoit Democrat, will run in a district with a new stretch of rural, largely Republican territory.

McAllister's adoption of the final map reignited the congressional campaign season in New York, which had been on hold amid all the legal turmoil surrounding the now-defunct Democratic map. Candidates – who already collected signatures on petitions in those now-defunct gerrymandered districts – now will have to collect signatures again in their new districts.

But they will have more time to do it, given that McAllister also moved New York's congressional primaries from June 28 to Aug. 23 to account for the delay in drawing up new district maps.

The final congressional map also has national political implications. Whereas the original Democratic gerrymander appeared to concentrate Republican voters in only four districts statewide, the new map appears to give the GOP strong chances in at least eight of the 26 House districts, giving Republicans a better chance at regaining control of the House in the November elections.

New York's final congressional map includes 26 districts, one fewer than the current map, because of nationwide population shifts revealed in the 2020 census.

The three new Western New York Districts include the following counties:

• 26th Congressional District: A relatively small geographic district that spans the cities of Buffalo and Niagara Falls, as well as Grand Island and parts of northern Erie County.

• 24th Congressional District: An expansive district that includes northern and eastern Niagara County, southern Orleans County, as well as Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, Yates, Seneca, Wayne, Cayuga counties and parts of Oswego and Jefferson counties.

• 23rd Congressional District: A district that includes southern and eastern Erie County and also runs across the Southern Tier to include Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben, Schuyler and Chemung.

