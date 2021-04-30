Carolyn Dowling became a nurse in 1967, when people in her profession tracked patient progress on paper charts and distributed meds from pill cups on cardboard trays.

She retired during a pandemic, long after technology streamlined some of her duties, but not before a refrigerated trailer in the back parking lot of her hospital provided a stark daily reminder of how fragile life can become.

“Our deaths were above what we could handle in our four-person morgue,” she explained. “I think this was true of many hospitals.”

Dowling, 74, worked at Sisters of Charity Hospital for 54 years.

She is the rare modern nurse who spent her entire career in one place – but exemplifies a profession that at its heart remains what many consider the most vital in all of health care.

“I haven't met somebody that first of all has been working for as long as she has, and then no less in the same building,” said her boss, Diane Lobdell, director of patient care services at Sisters. “Carolyn is very well liked through the building. She is very passionate about patient care and the staff.”

Dowling grew up in North Buffalo and got her first taste of health care while in high school, volunteering as a candy striper at Edward J. Meyer Hospital, which a few years later became Erie County Medical Center.

“I really liked nursing and I liked helping people, so I pursued it as my career,” she said.

She trained for three years at Sisters of Charity Hospital School of Nursing – which, as was the case with most other nursing schools at the time, took place on hospital grounds – and took other classes toward her bachelor’s degree nearby at Canisius College. Then she went right to work on one of the floors where she trained.

A year later, she met Michael Dowling, the man she would marry a year later, while attending to his father, Victor, hospitalized with an ulcer.

“He noticed my name tag,” the nurse said. “He had a friend who worked at the hospital, and he asked if he could get my phone number.”

Michael Dowling spent his career next door to the hospital, as a speech therapist and principal at St. Mary's School for the Deaf.

The couple raised three sons and have four adult grandchildren.

Career advancement

“Sisters is like a second home. Everyone welcomes you,” said Dowling, who in recent decades helped keep historical records related to the hospital, the first in Buffalo, and tend to Heritage Hall, a corridor that uses photos and other memorabilia to recount its roots.

The collection of buildings on the Main Street hospital grounds dates to 1905. Additions were added in the late 1960s, mid-’70s and early ’90s. Several renovations followed. It focuses on women’s services, as well as cardiac, orthopedic, stroke, vascular and senior care. It has 160 acute-care and 80 nursing home beds.

Dowling became an administrative nursing supervisor a decade into her career. She has handled staffing, supply needs and lending a hand wherever patient needs are greatest, including the emergency room, intensive care, surgical suites and hospital wings.

This includes rapid response calls for patients in life-threatening distress.

“It’s a role where you're thinking and have to make quick decisions on your feet,” Lobdell said. “Carolyn is very passionate about patient care and also that the staff have everything that they need.”

As Dowling gained experience and confidence, she also started teaching a class in for aspiring certified nursing assistants.

“I really learned to appreciate what teachers do for a living,” she said. “A couple of students went on to become friends and work at Sisters.”

Dowling said her role gave her the good fortune of helping shape careers of younger nurses, a way to pay it forward for the support she received.

Her role models and mentors in the early years including Marge Hjalmarson, Kathy Polito and Marilyn Boehler. Mary Dillon, vice president of patient care services, who retired last year, was a force for a longer stretch; and Lobdell more recently.

"Sisters," she said, "has been good to me."

Transformations

In Dowling’s early years, patients with stomach pain might spend a week hospitalized while medical staff tried to figure out and treat what ailed them. Those recovering from gall bladder removal or similar surgery would stay several days. Orthopedic, pulmonary and cardiac surgery patients often stayed even longer. Lots of bed rest was prescribed.

Today, many of those procedures are handled on an outpatient basis. Patients almost always are encouraged to prepare for them by eating better and exercising more beforehand, as well as taking the same steps as soon as they can afterward.

Ravages of chronic health conditions now usually bring patients to the hospital for more than a day or two, Dowling said. Pneumonia, complications with diabetes, high fevers and blood clots are among them.

Hospitals also have ambulatory surgery centers within their walls. Sisters has one on its fifth floor.

COWs – computers on wheels – can pull up a patient’s medical history in a few seconds. Medication administration systems use barcode technology to quickly determine and dispense what is needed in a fraction of the time as the old days.

“The staffing is much better now than years ago, too,” said Dowling, who remembered coming back as an evening charge nurse after the birth of her first son, now 50.

“We had 40 patients,” she said. “I had 20 of them and I would usually be working with an LPN, a licensed practical nurse, who had the other 20. And we had two aides. Now, nurses have approximately five to six patients apiece.”

The complexity of patient illnesses demands more time from nurses, she said, because so many are on IV medications and other medical equipment that must be set up correctly and monitored closely.

“The patients get better care,” Dowling said. “We save more lives. But nurses have to know about those machines to use them efficiently.”

Great complications

The coronavirus pandemic multiplied complexities – and fears.

“Nurses become nurses because they want to help people,” Dowling said, “and you take it as a personal failure if a person isn't surviving. I’d see this every day when I’d go into work.”

When the pandemic intensified last spring, several pregnant moms who came in to deliver babies at Sisters tested positive for Covid-19. Non-essential surgeries stopped. Patients with severe respiratory symptoms inundated the hospital, and many others in the region.

Dowling was among eight supervising nurses who assured new virus-prevention safety protocols were followed, nursing was adequately staffed, and precious supplies of N95 masks and other personal protective equipment were used properly and efficiently.

“When we first started getting patients, there were so many things to think about,” she said.

Three West – a wing with private rooms for mostly orthopedic and gynecology patients – was transformed into a Covid-19 wing. Nurses and others on leave from outpatient surgery were transferred there.

Some Sisters' nurses – along with others from across Catholic Health – also were among the 900 hospital system workers who volunteered to work at Sisters of Charity, St. Joseph Campus, after it was designated in late April as a site for the sickest Covid-19 patients.

Nurses and others, unaccustomed to donning PPE from head to toe, did what they could, then went home to their families, afraid they might spread the new coronavirus to loved ones.

Dowling said two nurses spent the first few months living in campers parked outside their homes for an extra level of safety, until they learned that Covid-19 was an airborne virus unlikely to spread by touching skin or clothing.

Triage tents outside Sisters and elsewhere helped streamline the treatment process and separate those with Covid-19 symptoms from other sick or hurt emergency room patients.

Dowling and other Catholic Health administrative nurses also worked to help staff St. Joe’s as needed, with willing nurses from their hospitals.

Despite these conditions, she said, nurses and other staff have put others first for more than a year.

Switching gears

Dowling planned to have hip replacement surgery in March 2020 and retire about five weeks ago. The pandemic changed her timing.

She stayed on the job until she had surgery last August, then spent the last several months off work as she recovered, learning to appreciate the post-surgical rehab orthopedic patients endure.

“As a nurse, you see them for a couple of days, and then they go home,” Dowling said. “I never realized what a big undertaking it is to replace a joint in your body.”

As she mended, she fretted about the nurses and others she left behind.

“They're just great people, sisters and brothers,” she said. “I kind of worry about them psychologically, how this affects all of us really, but health care workers have been at the forefront of it. I think they need a lot of support.”

Retirement has not come easily.

“I had a hard time coming to the conclusion because I love what I do and I love the hospital,” Dowling said. “It's a big part of me, a big part of my life. I miss everyone, but it was time with the hip surgery and the amount of walking we do in my position.”

She misses the camaraderie with coworkers, the ability to help solve challenges and the blessings that come with caring for patients.

“Nursing is a vocation,” she said. “It's not just a job.”

Michael Dowling retired in 2006 – but not really. He continued to teach speech therapy at Canisius College and Rochester Institute of Technology until about three years ago.

It has been nice for him to enjoy more time with his wife and other loved ones, especially on weekends and holidays. The family often celebrated Christmas and similar gatherings on different days over the decades because of her schedule.

“That's just how it is,” she said.

Dowling and her husband look forward to soon returning to their Victorian dance group at Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village in Amherst, even if it means wearing masks. They hope to visit family in Vermont, North Carolina and Texas. The retired nurse also will be happy to spend more time with fellow members of the Buffalo chapter of the Embroiderers Guild of America.

Applying for retirement benefits, including Medicare Part B, became “a full-time” job in recent months, she said, but she was pleased to be able to join the YMCA for free as part of the process.

Dowling also continues to toy with the idea of working per diem if needed.

“Once a nurse, always a nurse,” she said. “You just have it in your blood. And you know the old cliche, ‘If you love what you do, it's not really work.’”

Celebrating nursing

National Nurses Day in the U.S. is May 6 and launches the first day of National Nursing Week, which ends on May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale.

First observed: 1954, to mark the 100th anniversary of Nightingale’s pioneering work in the Crimean War. Thanks to her strict use of hand-washing and hygiene practices while caring for wounded soldiers, she and her helpers reduced the death rate from 42% to 2% – starting nursing as we know it today.

By the numbers

3.8 million: Number of registered nurses, who make up the highest percentage of the health care workforce.

200,000: The number of nurses who will be needed annually through 2026.

41%: Percentage of nurses in hospitals. The rest work elsewhere, including nursing homes, medical practices and in homes.

4-5: Number of miles nurses walk in every shift.

50%: Percentage of nursing students among the total of all health care students.

No. 4: Ranking of nurse practitioners on a list of the “25 best jobs of 2019.”

10%: Percentage of male registered nurses in the total workforce.

$35.24: Median pay of a nurse per hour.

Exceptional elsewhere

Other countries celebrate a national nurses day, though on different dates. They include Canada, India, Russia, South Africa and Vietnam.

Sources: American Association of Colleges of Nursing; National Today, which keeps track of holidays and special moments on the cultural calendar.

