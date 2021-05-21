Injured protester sues delivery driver over Niagara Square incident

A woman struck by a pickup truck during a protest in front of City Hall in September filed a lawsuit Friday against the delivery driver who struck her and the pizzeria owner who hired the driver.

Karen Huffman accused Joanna A. Gollnau of "carelessness, recklessness and negligence” in how she drove the 2004 Dodge pickup.

The lawsuit also named Gollnau's employer, Michael Khoury of Ricotta's Pizza Niagara, as a defendant.

Huffman was acting as a bike marshal and a legal observer during a demonstration at about 8:47 p.m. on Sept. 23 when she was struck by Gollnau's vehicle, according to the lawsuit and to witnesses who spoke to The News at the time of the incident. Huffman had been stopped on her bike, just off the curb in front of City Hall, according to the witnesses.

A fellow protester and witness told The News that the driver of the pickup "never slowed down. She never hesitated. She never stopped. There was no braking."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Many of the protesters were in the street between City Hall and the McKinley Monument, according to witnesses and multiple videos from the scene.