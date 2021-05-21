Injured protester sues delivery driver over Niagara Square incident

A woman struck by a pickup truck during a protest in front of City Hall in September filed a lawsuit Friday against the delivery driver who struck her and the pizzeria owner who hired the driver.
Karen Huffman accused Joanna A. Gollnau of "carelessness, recklessness and negligence” in how she drove the 2004 Dodge pickup.
The lawsuit also named Gollnau's employer, Michael Khoury of Ricotta's Pizza Niagara, as a defendant.
Huffman was acting as a bike marshal and a legal observer during a demonstration at about 8:47 p.m. on Sept. 23 when she was struck by Gollnau's vehicle, according to the lawsuit and to witnesses who spoke to The News at the time of the incident. Huffman had been stopped on her bike, just off the curb in front of City Hall, according to the witnesses.
A fellow protester and witness told The News that the driver of the pickup "never slowed down. She never hesitated. She never stopped. There was no braking."
Many of the protesters were in the street between City Hall and the McKinley Monument, according to witnesses and multiple videos from the scene.
A video taken by one of the protesters that was posted to social media showed about a half dozen people chase after the truck and then surround it. A woman with a baseball cap is seen at the wheel. The protesters are seen yelling at her. In the video, the driver screams out her window, waving her hand: "Sir, sir. Help." One person appears to try to puncture the tires on the pickup truck before it drives away.
Gollnau was on her way to a delivery when people started throwing things at her truck, her brother, who declined to give his name, told The News after the incident.
"She got scared and hit the gas," he said. "What would you do if someone was attacking you, throwing stuff at your truck?"
Gollnau, a single mother who cooperated with their investigation, faces charges of reckless endangerment, a felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor. She has pleaded not guilty to both charges, according to court records.
Neither Khoury nor Gollnau's lawyer could be reached for comment.
The protesters were at Niagara Square over a Kentucky grand jury's decision not to directly charge anyone in the killing of Breonna Taylor.