Infrastructure bill includes several Gillibrand initiatives

WASHINGTON – Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand finds a lot to like in $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that President Biden signed earlier this week – which is no surprise, because she proposed several parts of the sprawling measure.

Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, held a conference call with reporters on Wednesday to praise the bill. She noted that it will bring $27 billion to New York for roads, bridges, internet access, airport projects, the removal of lead water pipes and other improvements.

"This package will create jobs, boost our economy, deliver funding to rebuild New York’s aging infrastructure and help rebuild underserved communities," Gillibrand said. “This once-in-a-generation investment will build a stronger, more resilient economy and lay the foundation for a brighter future.”

And while there's been plenty of discussion of the massive funding in the bill devoted to all sorts of projects to be completed in the next five years, there's been less focus on some of the more specific provisions of the bill, including those Gillibrand pushed.