 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Infrastructure bill includes several Gillibrand initiatives
0 comments
top story

Infrastructure bill includes several Gillibrand initiatives

Support this work for $1 a month
Washington-DC-Senator-Kirsten-Gillibrand-Mulville (copy) (copy)

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said the bill will bring $27 billion to New York for roads, bridges, internet access, airport projects, the removal of lead water pipes and other improvements.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

WASHINGTON – Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand finds a lot to like in $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that President Biden signed earlier this week – which is no surprise, because she proposed several parts of the sprawling measure.

Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, held a conference call with reporters on Wednesday to praise the bill. She noted that it will bring $27 billion to New York for roads, bridges, internet access, airport projects, the removal of lead water pipes and other improvements.

"This package will create jobs, boost our economy, deliver funding to rebuild New York’s aging infrastructure and help rebuild underserved communities," Gillibrand said. “This once-in-a-generation investment will build a stronger, more resilient economy and lay the foundation for a brighter future.”

And while there's been plenty of discussion of the massive funding in the bill devoted to all sorts of projects to be completed in the next five years, there's been less focus on some of the more specific provisions of the bill, including those Gillibrand pushed.

For example, she and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, also a New York Democrat, pushed for $1 billion to reconnect communities that have been divided by the highway mistakes of the past. While Interstate 81 in Syracuse inspired their work on that issue, Gillibrand said some of the money could eventually be used to reconstruct Buffalo's Kensington Expressway, which divided the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood decades ago.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Such highways "divided communities of color and cut them off from the local economy," Gillibrand said.

The infrastructure bill also includes Gillibrand's Resilient Highways Act, which aims to raise or relocate highways out of areas that are prone to flooding by increasing federal funding for such moves and other changes aimed at protecting infrastructure from the impact of climate change.

Other provisions in the bill that Gillibrand pushed for include:

The STOP Act. First introduced by Gillibrand in 2017, the STOP Act will establish a new federal program to fund the installation of public safety bollards and traffic barriers aimed at preventing acts of terror on pedestrian and bicyclist pathways. Gillibrand pushed the measure in response to a 2017 truck attack that killed eight and injured 11 along the Hudson River Park's bike path in New York.

The Stop Underrides Act. The infrastructure bill also includes parts of a bill that Gillibrand introduced years ago aiming to minimize fatalities and injuries when passenger vehicles collide with tractor trailers. Those provisions will lead to a requirement that strengthened rear underride guards be installed on trucks and call for a study on the impact of side underride guards.

Limousine safety standards. Gillibrand and Schumer also won inclusion of safety standards for limousines that they have been pushing since a 2018 crash in Schoharie that claimed 20 lives. The provisions provide funding to states to impound unsafe vehicles and call for research into safety equipment that should be required on limousines.

PFAS funding. At Gillibrand's urging, the bill devotes $10 billion to addressing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, dangerous "forever chemicals" that have been linked to health problems in humans and animals.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Canada to ease testing for returning citizens – but not Americans

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+16
Biden signs $1T infrastructure deal with bipartisan crowd
Govt-and-politics

Biden signs $1T infrastructure deal with bipartisan crowd

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life “change for the better” for the American people.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News