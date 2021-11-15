Infrastructure bill a victory for Hochul, Reed, Higgins and Schumer

Shrunken 'Build Back Better' bill still has provisions important to Buffalo A provision that's especially important to New Yorkers – restoring the full deduction for state and local taxes – remains in question.

But beyond that, the bill will give Hochul something that none of the other many Democrats running for governor next year will have: the opportunity to tour the state and announce projects to be funded through the infrastructure bill.

"This is a very big deal for the entire state of New York," said Hochul, who's from Buffalo. "So I'll be at many events. I'll be back in Western New York to announce some of our initiatives before too long and all the way down to New York City. So, there's a lot of good things happening."

Asked what her priorities for Western New York would be under the bill, Hochul mentioned the removal of lead water pipes and other water infrastructure projects, along with airport improvements. But then she added: "I believe that they'll be an opportunity for some signature projects that I'll be announcing in my State of the State Address related to Western New York."

A new stadium for the Buffalo Bills doesn't qualify for funding under the bill, but Hochul said she expects a stadium deal to be struck separately in time for it to be addressed in the new state budget she will propose early next year.