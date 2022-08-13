'Inflation Reduction Act' will aid Buffalo-area seniors, green manufacturers

WASHINGTON – Buffalo's oldest residents and its newest industries stand to benefit from the $700 billion health care and climate bill that the House passed Friday.

Creatively named "The Inflation Reduction Act," the bill won't immediately trim the price you pay at the pump or at the grocery store. But it will, over the long term, help control the cost of prescription drugs for seniors and basic healthcare for many others.

On top of that, it is the federal government's largest-ever effort to make the nation go green. That means it will benefit some people who aim to buy electric vehicles or appliances or more efficient heating and cooling systems – as well as companies that are at the heart of the green revolution, like Viridi Parenti of Buffalo.

"This is the most significant piece of legislation that Congress has passed in decades, and it's really going to be great for Upstate New Yorkers," said Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat who hammered out the deal in negotiations with Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat.

The House sent the measure to President Biden for his signature. Republicans uniformly opposed the bill, calling the legislation another big-spending boondoggle that won't achieve its goals.

“The worst impulse of career politicians in Washington is to throw money at a problem without having any idea as to how to fix it," said Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Utica-area Republican running to represent a redrawn district that stretches from Niagara County to the Watertown area.

Nevertheless, the bill's central goals are clear: trimming healthcare costs, combating climate change and paying for it all with higher taxes on corporations and a crackdown on tax cheats. Here's a closer look at those three facets of the bill:

Health savings

While the bill's climate change measures have drawn the most attention, its health-care changes are likely to have the most direct impact on the largest numbers of people in metro Buffalo.

Given the region's sizable elderly population, "Buffalo disproportionately benefits from the health care provisions in this bill," said Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat.

Starting in 2025, the bill will cap the annual amount that seniors on Medicare can pay for prescription drugs at $2,000. Meantime, the monthly price for insulin would be capped at $35 a month for diabetics on Medicare. And starting that year, Medicare would – for the first time – be authorized to negotiate the price of several commonly prescribed drugs, thereby adding more downward pressure on the price of prescriptions.

Those provisions explain why AARP, the giant lobbying group for seniors, is among the strongest supporters of the bill.

Thanks to the bill's passage, "millions of Americans 50-plus are one step closer to real relief from out-of-control prescription drug prices," said Jo Ann Jenkins, AARP's CEO. "This bill will save Medicare hundreds of billions of dollars and give seniors peace of mind knowing there is an annual limit on what they must pay out-of-pocket for medications."

But it is not just seniors who will benefit from the bill's health provisions. Congress last year expanded the Affordable Care Act by eliminating the income cap for qualifying for federal healthcare subsidies, instead setting a goal that no family should pay more than 8.5% of its income for health insurance. That change was set to expire at the end of the year, meaning that millions of middle-income families would suddenly see their health care costs rise dramatically.

That won't happen, though, because the Inflation Reduction Act extends that 8.5% cap on health care costs – and the federal subsidies that make it possible – through 2025. The move will cost the federal government about $64 billion.

The green revolution

The biggest part of the bill is also the most complex: a $369 billion effort to help forestall climate change by trimming U.S. carbon emissions by 40% by the end of the decade.

The bill aims to do that largely by subsidizing the move to green energy. Most notably, it:

• Extends the $7,500 tax credit for purchase of electric vehicles and creates a new $4,000 tax credit for buying used Teslas, Chevrolet Bolts and the like. Not every EV buyer will qualify, though, because the bill sets limits both on the price of vehicles that qualify for the subsidy and the income of vehicle buyers who can get it.

• Establishes a series of tax credits for homeowners who want to buy solar panels, as well as energy-efficient heat pumps, HVAC systems and appliances.

• Offers $10 billion in investment tax credits for companies to move to clean energy sources.

Adding it all up, “it’s the biggest thing Congress has ever done to fight climate change,” said Fred Krupp, president of the Environmental Defense Fund.

But how effective will it be?

"The overall answer is that it will help a little, but won’t be transformative," said James E. Hanley, senior policy analyst at the Empire Center, a conservative New York think tank, in an analysis of the bill published Friday.

If New York gets an equal share of the bill's bounty as other states, that would add up to a green-energy subsidy of about $1,100 a person, Hanley noted.

Nevertheless, Higgins said he expects the bill to have a transformative effect on General Motors and Ford – and perhaps their Buffalo-area manufacturing facilities – as they move to produce more electric vehicles.

And Jon M. Williams, CEO of Viridi Parenti, a Buffalo-based manufacturer of electric energy storage systems, said the bill could supercharge his company's growth over time.

"The economic incentives are good, because they help early adapters" of the company's products, which can replace less-than-green diesel industrial generators, he said.

The tax changes

The bill also includes a series of tax changes – but not one that Schumer and other New York lawmakers sought.

Those legislators wanted to do away with the $10,000 cap on the state and local tax deduction, a limit that disproportionately disadvantages residents of high-tax states such as New York. But Republicans had just the opposite in mind, proposing an amendment that would have extended that cap to 2026, a year after its scheduled expiration.

Democrats fought off that amendment, but didn't have Manchin's support to fully repeal the cap. Democrats did, however, get some tax changes that they had long sought: closing loopholes to force corporations to pay more taxes and adding $80 billion in funding to the IRS to go after tax cheats, particularly those that earn more than $400,000 annually.

Republicans think the tax changes will do far more than that.

"The bill will ratchet up taxes on companies that will drive our economic comeback and hire 87,000 IRS agents to audit Americans of all income levels," said Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican.

But Schumer, not surprisingly, offers a very different take on those new IRS agents.

"They've been instructed to focus on the multimillionaires who have fancy lawyers and accountants and were able to pay no or little taxes," he said.

By cracking down on tax cheats, the IRS "will get huge amounts of income, which is going ultimately mean lower income taxes for everyone else," Schumer added.