India Walton agrees to only one general election mayoral debate

India Walton and Byron Brown pick up endorsements, support The mayoral campaign picked up momentum Tuesday, with incumbent Byron Brown touting support from veterans and developer Doug Jemal, while India Walton picked up Latino support with her promises for more affordable housing and less gentrification.

“It’s disappointing that Ms. Walton, who claimed to want to debate anywhere, anytime, has now gone back on that commitment," Brown said Thursday.

Brown said he committed to three other debates – "all the others we were asked to do by reputable news organizations.”

Debates loomed as an issue in the primary campaign after Brown refused any efforts to pair him with Walton to discuss the issues. The mayor barely acknowledged Walton during the primary campaign and rejected her proposals to debate.

“When I received a late demand from one of the candidates running for mayor, it really reinforced for me that person’s lack of understanding of the role of mayor,” Brown told The News in early June.

Walton’s debate challenge was issued “very, very late – super late,” Brown said then, adding that it ignored his responsibility to run Buffalo and guide it through Covid-19 recovery.

“Anything less than that focus would be a dereliction of duty,” he added in June. “The people of Buffalo know me and know where I stand on the issues. The people who are running need to run their own campaigns.”